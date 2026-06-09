Hard Numbers Ltd: RoboShadow Joins Pax8 Empowering MSPs to Automate Cyber Security and Scale Securely

Delivering insight-driven automation that reduces operational complexity, streamlines security, and supports growth

LONDON, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboShadow, a leading cybersecurity vulnerability management platform, today announced its availability on the Pax8 Marketplace, the global AI and cloud Marketplace for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The collaboration provides managed service providers (MSPs) with direct access to RoboShadow's single, integrated platform for vulnerability assessment, Microsoft 365 security visibility, automated remediation, and compliance reporting.

As cyber threats evolve, MSPs are under increasing pressure to stay ahead of emerging risks. With more than 48,000 CVEs published last year alone, MSPs face an overwhelming volume of risk signals. Many service providers still spend significant time on manual, repetitive security tasks, and compliance reporting can take days per customer. Through availability on the Pax8 Marketplace, RoboShadow extends its capabilities to a broader MSP audience, simplifying procurement, billing, and provisioning while reducing operational overhead.

MSPs can now extract greater value from their security operations without increasing management burden. Vulnerabilities can be prioritised and remediation automated through agentic AI, reducing triage and remediation time by up to 80%. Evidence-based reporting aligned to frameworks such as Cyber Essentials becomes significantly easier, cutting preparation time from days to hours. RoboShadow's multi-tenant architecture further enables MSPs to deliver consistent, scalable security services across multiple customer environments - critical for teams supporting hundreds of endpoints with limited staff.

RoboShadow's expansion into the Pax8 ecosystem reflects a shared commitment to helping MSPs modernise their security services without adding complexity. Pax8 has built a reputation for understanding the realities MSPs operate in, while also helping move the industry forward. Initiatives such as the MIP Playbook demonstrate a clear direction for how service providers can evolve their offerings, improve margins, and strengthen security outcomes. With AI now able to eliminate much of the manual grind in vulnerability management and reporting, RoboShadow's automation-led model aligns directly with where the industry is heading. By joining the Pax8 Marketplace, RoboShadow becomes part of an ecosystem that closely aligns with its vision for the future of managed security -one where automation, simplicity, and commercial viability work hand-in-hand.

"RoboShadow was born inside an MSP, built by people who've lived the pain, the pressure, and the chaos of trying to keep customers secure while running a profitable business," said Terry Lewis, CEO at RoboShadow. "For years, the industry has made cyber security feel scary, complicated, and expensive and now everyone's talking about big AI models like Mythos as if they're going to magically fix everything overnight. MSPs don't need hype, they need automation that works today. That's exactly why RoboShadow exists.

AI can remove up to 80% of the manual grind MSPs deal with daily so we built it into the core of the platform. We use AI in the most practical way possible: to kill manual effort, boost margins, and make security services something MSPs can actually deliver at scale without burning out their teams."

By leveraging RoboShadow through the trusted Pax8 Marketplace, MSPs can strengthen their security posture, support compliance requirements with confidence, and create more efficient, recurring security services that scale alongside their business.

"MSPs are under pressure to deliver stronger security outcomes while keeping operations efficient and scalable," said Oguo Atuanya, Pax8's Corporate Vice President of Vendor Experience. "RoboShadow brings an automation-first approach that directly supports that mission. Their platform aligns with how Pax8 sees the future of managed security: simplified, insight-driven, and built to help partners grow profitably. We're excited to welcome RoboShadow to the Pax8 Marketplace and to provide our partners with another powerful tool that helps them reduce complexity and deliver higher-value security services."

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About Roboshadow

RoboShadow is a London-based Cyber Security platform focused on helping service providers deliver scalable, automated security services. Having graduated from GCHQ's NCSC for Startups Programme in 2023, RoboShadow was built with service providers in mind, combining internal and external vulnerability visibility, remediation automation, and intelligent security insights to reduce operational noise and complexity. The platform helps partners identify and remediate security risks across modern environments while simplifying the operational burden of cyber security and ongoing compliance. By combining automation, agentic AI and multi-tenant MSP workflows, RoboShadow enables service providers to deliver stronger security outcomes whilst enabling providers to accelerate against their competition. Learn more at www.roboshadow.com.

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About Pax8

Pax8 is the global AI and cloud Marketplace for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Pax8 connects service providers and technology companies on a unified platform to discover, buy, sell, deploy and manage technology solutions for SMBs. More than 47,000 IT partners and 800,000 SMBs rely on Pax8 for expertise, automation and real-time insights to stay productive, protected and prepared for the AI economy. Learn more at pax8.com.

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