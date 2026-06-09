Brunei's Department of Energy has published a tender for five grid-connected solar installations at five government buildings. The tender notice says the work will cover the design, build, operation and maintenance of the solar systems to be built on the rooftops and carports at five government buildings within the northeastern Brunei Muara district. The selected developer will also be required to determine the feasible PV capacity at each building. The tender is open to local and international companies. Interested bidders can collect the tender document until June 9, ahead of a deadline for ...

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