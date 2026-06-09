U.S. Polo Assn. Returns to Downtown London as Official Apparel and Jersey Partner of Chestertons Polo in the Park

Over 30,000 Attendees Celebrate the Sport of Polo and 'An Icon Born from the Game'

WEST PALM BEACH, FL AND LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / U.S. Polo Assn., the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), returned for the third consecutive year as the Official Apparel and Jersey Partner of Chestertons Polo in the Park, bringing together world-class competition, sport-inspired fashion, thrilling entertainment, and memorable lifestyle experiences for one of London's most anticipated summer sporting events. Held June 5-7, 2026, at Hurlingham Park in central London, the three-day festival welcomed more than 30,000 attendees for a celebration of the sport of polo in one of the world's most iconic urban settings.

The Red Sea Global Team Riyadh and the Disney+ Team Rivals fighting for the ball at Chestertons Polo in the Park

As the Official Apparel and Jersey Partner, U.S. Polo Assn. outfitted all teams throughout the tournament with custom-designed performance jerseys while also providing staff uniforms and immersive brand experiences designed to connect consumers to the authentic roots of the brand and the sport of polo.

Throughout the weekend, U.S. Polo Assn. created its largest presence yet at Chestertons Polo in the Park with a dedicated activation showcasing polo shirts and sport-inspired collections for men, women, and children, alongside an interactive photo wall and other fan experiences. Players distributed branded U.S. Polo Assn. caps to spectators directly from horseback after matches each day, creating memorable moments that brought fans closer to the action.

For the first time, attendees also experienced "The Divot Stomp," U.S. Polo Assn.'s signature cocktail, offered exclusively in VIP hospitality areas and served during the event's iconic halftime tradition each day. The specialty drink, served in reusable aluminum cups with custom polo mallet stirrers, added another interactive element to the weekend celebration, with fans taking them home as keepsakes.

The three-day polo festival also provided the perfect stage for U.S. Polo Assn.'s global polo shirt campaign, "An Icon Born from the Game," highlighting the authentic connection between the brand's most recognizable product and its origins in the sport of polo. Throughout the festival grounds, attendees experienced activations centered around the iconic polo shirt while exploring new seasonal collections inspired by sport and style.

"Chestertons Polo in the Park captures everything that makes the sport of polo special with competition, fashion, entertainment, accessibility, and community, all in the heart of one of the world's most vibrant cities," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages and markets the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "As a brand born from the sport, our continued partnership allows us to connect with consumers in an authentic way while celebrating the heritage, energy, and global appeal that define both London and the sport of polo."

Since launching in 2009, Chestertons Polo in the Park has evolved into one of the world's largest polo lifestyle festivals and remains the only polo tournament played in central London. The 2026 edition featured six teams representing global cities and brands at the event, including Disney+ Team Rivals, New Equity Team London, IBV Gold Team Cape Town, who's roster included U.S. Polo Assn. Brand Ambassadors Nico and Lucas Escobar, Kohn, Loeb & Co. Team Zurich, Icon Global/AMASE Team Texas, and the Red Sea Global Team Riyadh. The festival's daily themes include International Day on Friday, where Team England faced Team South Africa, followed by Ladies Day on Saturday and Finals and Family Day on Sunday.

During the 2026 Chestertons Polo in the Park Final, the Red Sea Global Team Riyadh played against the Icon Global/AMASE Team Texas in a close game resulting in a 4-4 tie by the end of the final chukker. After an exciting run down, the Red Sea Global Team Riyadh took their third win in a row at Chestertons Polo in the Park, and teammate Cesar Crespo earned MVP.

"As the strategic partner for U.S. Polo Assn. in the United Kingdom, Chestertons Polo in the Park continues to be an important platform to showcase the authentic connection between our brand and the sport of polo," said Boo Jalil, CEO of Brand Machine Group, U.S. Polo Assn.'s licensing partner in the United Kingdom. "This event represents everything consumers love about U.S. Polo Assn., such as the heritage, style, accessibility, and fun, which allows us to engage directly with fans in one of our most important global markets."

The United Kingdom remains a significant growth market for U.S. Polo Assn., which continues expanding retail distribution and consumer reach throughout the region. Consumers can explore the latest collections and sport-inspired styles at www.uspoloassn.co.uk.

"Chestertons Polo in the Park was created to make the sport of polo more accessible and bring new audiences closer to the game, and U.S. Polo Assn. continues to be an important part of that vision," said Rory Heron, Managing Director of Sportgate International and founding organizer of the event. "Their authentic connection to the sport, combined with engaging fan experiences and innovative activations, helps create the unique atmosphere that makes this event one of London's standout summer occasions."

Beautiful guests posing at Chestertons Polo in the Park photo wall

U.S. Polo Assn.'s merchandise tent at the three-day polo lifestyle festival, Chestertons Polo in the Park, in Downtown London

Photo Credit: Spot Me

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in the United States, founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. The brand sponsors major polo events around the world, including the U.S. Open Polo Championship, held annually at NPC in The Palm Beaches, the premier polo tournament in the United States. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States, TNT and Eurosport in Europe, Star Sports in India, and BeIn Sports in the Middle East now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has recently been named one of USA Today's Most Trusted Brands and has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, PGA Tour, and Formula 1, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global growth and sport content. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world. For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn.

USPA Global is a subsidiary of the United States Polo Association (USPA) and manages the multi-billion-dollar sports brand, U.S. Polo Assn. USPA Global also manages the subsidiary, Global Polo, which is the worldwide leader in polo sport content. To learn more, visit globalpolo.com or Global Polo on YouTube.

About Brand Machine Group (BMG)

BMG is an international leader in fashion innovation which has established itself as a vertical manufacturer and global licensing specialist with over four decades of industry experience. Partnering with recognized market leaders, BMG manages a seamless and collaborative process of designing, manufacturing, and delivering quality products while championing the DNA of a diverse portfolio of brands, spanning fashion, sports, outdoor, and homeware including adult fashion, kidswear, and accessories.

BMG's portfolio of brands includes U.S. Polo Assn. Penfield, New Balance Kids, Duchamp, Jack Wills, Flyers American Born, Lee Kids, Peckham Rye, Wrangler Kids, Juicy Couture, Franklin & Marshall, Elle Junior and Ben Sherman. BMG reaffirms its commitment to upholding sustainable and ethical business practices by ensuring full transparency throughout its global supply chain, aligning with the ETI Base Code.

Visit brandmachinegroup.com and follow @brandmachinegroup. For appointments contact, sales@brandmachinegroup.com

About Sportgate International

Sportgate International is an international event management and sports marketing agency. Established in 2015, Sportgate International now owns events and consults with companies, luxury brands, world-class venues, tourism boards, and rights holders requiring sponsorship and event expertise. Sportgate International owns a portfolio of luxury events which encourages and enables the world's best brands, top companies, and individuals to further their corporate or personal objectives. The company also works with some of the most high-profile venues in the world, offering original content that enables networking and marketing to specific audiences.

For more information, visit sportgateint.com.

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For Further Information, Contact:

Stacey Kovalsky - VP, Global PR and Communications

Phone +001.561.790.8036 - E-mail: skovalsky@uspagl.com

Shannon Stilson - VP, Sports Marketing and Media

Phone +001.561.227.6994 - E-mail: sstilson@uspagl.com

SOURCE: U.S. Polo Assn.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/u.s.-polo-assn.-returns-to-downtown-london-as-official-apparel-and-1174038