Recognized for delivering an AI-powered, cloud-first telehealth platform powering next-generation citizen care.

Coforge Limited (NSE: COFORGE), an AI-native engineering services leader, today announced that it has been honored with the Pega Industry Excellence Award: Government and Public Sector from Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), The Enterprise Transformation Company. The award recognizes Coforge's transformative work with a leading Scotland-based national telehealth service provider.

This recognition underscores Coforge's role in delivering a large-scale digital transformation that modernized urgent and out-of-hours care for nearly 6 million citizens across Scotland. The engagement demonstrates Coforge's capability to deliver mission-critical public sector innovation at national scale, combining deep domain expertise with leading-edge technology.

Partnering with Pegasystems and Amazon Web Services (AWS), Coforge implemented an AI-powered omnichannel contact center and CRM platform built on Pega Customer Service and Pega Infinity using Constellation architecture. The platform serves as the core system for managing citizen interactions, case workflows, and care navigation across urgent care, mental health, and out-of-hours services. The solution replaced fragmented legacy systems with a unified, scalable environment integrating telephony, digital channels, and case management, delivering resilient 24x7x365 support for millions of interactions.

"This recognition underscores Coforge's strength as a native AI engineering firm and a specialized Pega partner, delivering high-impact transformation at scale," said John Speight, President EU Geo Business Leader, Coforge. "By combining deep AI engineering expertise with cloud and platform-led transformation, we are helping build resilient, future-ready ecosystems that fundamentally improve how citizens access critical healthcare services."

"Congratulations to Coforge for receiving the Industry Excellence Awards-Government Public Sector," said Dan Kasun Global Head of Partner Ecosystem, Pega. "This achievement highlights their exceptional expertise in leveraging Pega's powerful capabilities to drive agility and adaptability in Government and Public Sector. Together, we are committed to empowering government agencies to overcome challenges, achieve digital excellence, and meet their mission goals. We look forward to our continued collaboration in the future."

Coforge has been a Pega specialized partner for 18+ years, providing Pega implementation, delivery, and testing services along with deep industry expertise. With 115+ Pega Lead System Architects, more than 2,000 certifications, and 16+ AI-driven solution accelerators across industries, Coforge operates one of the most highly certified and experienced Pega practices globally. Through a suite of Pega platform productivity solutions, Coforge delivers measurable value to clients across Government Public Sector, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Insurance, Energy and Utilities, Banking and Financial Services, Manufacturing, and Travel, Transportation industries.

About Coforge

Coforge is an AI-native engineering services leader, where AI is the very foundation of how we design, build, and deliver intelligent solutions for our clients. We use AI and hyperspecialized industry expertise to engineer autonomous enterprises. We combine AI agents with our AI-enabled workforce, including specialized FDEs in hybrid pod-based delivery units. With a deep focus on trusted AI, our solutions are secure, governed, and enterprise-grade. We are outcome-led by design. Moving beyond AI experimentation, we deliver measurable business outcomes lower operating costs, faster cycle times, higher conversion rates, and sustained margin growth.

Learn more at www.coforge.com

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Santanu Bhattacharya (India) santanu.b@coforge.com