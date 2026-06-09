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WKN: A1JWB7 | ISIN: FR0010417345 | Ticker-Symbol: DBV
Stuttgart
09.06.26 | 13:16
2,804 Euro
-0,07 % -0,002
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,8042,81413:35
2,8002,81813:35
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.06.2026 13:10 Uhr
135 Leser
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DBV Technologies S.A.: DBV Technologies Revises Participation in the Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Châtillon, France, June 9, 2026

DBV Technologies Revises Participation in the Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV - ISIN: FR0010417345 - Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT) (the "Company"), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that company management will participate in 1-on-1 investor meetings at the Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Miami, FL.

Mr. Daniel Tassé, CEO, will not be available for the previously scheduled fireside chat due to an unavoidable disruption of planned travel to the conference.

About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatment options for food allergies and other immunologic conditions with significant unmet medical need. DBV Technologies is currently focused on investigating the use of its proprietary VIASKIN patch technology to address food allergies, which are caused by a hypersensitive immune reaction and characterized by a range of symptoms varying in severity from mild to life-threatening anaphylaxis. Millions of people live with food allergies, including young children. Through epicutaneous immunotherapy (EPIT), the VIASKIN patch is designed to introduce microgram amounts of a biologically active compound to the immune system through intact skin. EPIT is a new class of non-invasive treatment that seeks to modify an individual's underlying allergy by re-educating the immune system to become desensitized to allergen by leveraging the skin's immune tolerizing properties. DBV Technologies is committed to transforming the care of food allergic people. The Company's food allergy programs include ongoing clinical trials of VIASKIN Peanut in peanut allergic toddlers (1 through 3 years of age) and children (4 through 7 years of age).

DBV Technologies is headquartered in Châtillon, France, with North American operations in Warren, NJ. The Company's ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345) and the Company's ADSs (each representing five ordinary shares) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market (DBVT - CUSIP: 23306J309).

For more information, please visit www.dbv-technologies.com and engage with us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

VIASKIN is a registered trademark of DBV Technologies.

Investor Relations Contact
Jonathan Neely
DBV Technologies
jonathan.neely@dbv-technologies.com

Media Contact
Brett Whelan
DBV Technologies
brett.whelan@dbv-technologies.com

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© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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