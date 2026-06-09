Acer Reports May Revenues at NT$26.17 Billion, a Record High in May in 13 Years, up 36.5% Year-on-year

TAIPEI, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its consolidated revenues for May at NT$26.17 billion with growth of 36.5% year-on-year (YoY). Consolidated revenues for year-to-May reached NT$129.91 billion with 31.0% growth YoY. In both May and year-to-May, Acer achieved record highs in 13 years.

Highlights in May and year-to May, respectively, include:

Revenues from PCs grew by 32.7% YoY and 31.1% YoY

Revenues from monitors grew by 30.7% YoY and 0.8% YoY

Revenues from gaming businesses grew by 31.6% YoY and 38.4% YoY

Revenues from the commercial line [1] grew by 60.8% YoY and 49.0% YoY

grew by 60.8% YoY and 49.0% YoY Revenues from tablet PCs grew by 66.7% YoY and 41.0% YoY

Acer's strategy to expand multiple business engines continued to gain momentum. Revenues from businesses other than personal computers [2] and displays contributed 33.1% of the group's total revenues in May and 33.5% year-to-May. In addition, its public subsidiaries have announced their May revenues with strong performances mostly due to new usage demand driven by the expansion of AI application scenarios. Among businesses under incubation, Acer ITS Inc. revenue grew 14.7% in May and 84.1% year-to-May.

At Computex Taipei, held June 2-5, Acer showcased its latest AI PCs, gaming devices, and visual solutions - including smart glasses - alongside tablets, commercial desktops, workstations, and enterprise AI solutions. Acer also demonstrated the strength of its subsidiaries in a dedicated commercial room, showcasing smart medical, industrial computing, smart payment, and edge AI, underscoring its progress toward a more balanced and resilient business model.

[1] Acer's commercial products, excluding Chromebooks

[2] Personal computers business includes desktops and notebooks

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top technology companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. The company continues to evolve by embracing innovation across its offerings, which include computers and displays, while branching out to new businesses. Acer is also committed to sustainable growth, exploring new opportunities that align with its environmental and social responsibilities. The Acer Group employs nearly 12,000 employees that contribute to the research, design, marketing, sales and support of products, solutions, and services that break barriers between people and technology. Visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2026 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

SOURCE Acer