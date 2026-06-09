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PR Newswire
09.06.2026 13:18 Uhr
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Afcons Infrastructure Limited: Afcons awarded landmark Breakwater Project for Vadhvan Port

MUMBAI, India, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Afcons Infrastructure Ltd is pleased to announce that it has received the Letter of Award today from the Vadhvan Port Project Limited (VPPL) for the construction of a 10.14 km-long breakwater at the upcoming Vadhvan Port in Maharashtra. The project award value is Rs. 5301 Crore. This, when completed, will be the second longest breakwater in the world.

Mr. Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Executive Chairman, Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, said, "This award is a testament to Afcons' proven expertise in delivering complex and large-scale marine infrastructure projects. The Vadhvan breakwater project will be a strategic enabler for India's ambition to become a global maritime hub."

Mr. S Paramasivan, Managing Director, Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, said, "It is a moment of immense pride for us to secure one of the world's landmark marine projects. This project showcases India's growing expertise in executing complex infrastructure on a global scale. We are confident that the successful completion of this project will further strengthen our Prime Minister's vision of Viksit Bharat."

In India, Afcons has delivered several landmark marine projects. Internationally, Afcons has executed several complex marine projects, including the Bulk Jetty at Port of Sohar, Oman, one of the world's deepest ports; the New Owendo International Port in Gabon, completed in a record time of 18 months and recognized as the fastest completed port project in West Africa; and the Sulphur Jetty in Kuwait, a comprehensive EPC berth facility with trestles, equipment, and structural works.

It is noteworthy that Afcons Infrastructure Ltd has been recognized by Engineering News-Record (ENR), USA, as the 8th largest marine and port facilities contractor globally.

Envisioned as India's largest public port and one of the world's biggest container ports, Vadhvan Port will have a handling capacity of 23.2 million TEUs, positioning India prominently on the global trade map.

About Afcons Infrastructure Ltd.

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd is flagship infrastructure engineering and construction company of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group. It has a legacy of over six decades, with strong track record of executing numerous technologically complex EPC projects both within India and internationally. The company has a footprint in 31 countries across South Asia, Africa, Middle East, and CIS. As per the latest ENR survey, Afcons is ranked in Top 140 international Contractors globally; 12th in Bridges and 8th in Marine & Ports.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/afcons-awarded-landmark-breakwater-project-for-vadhvan-port-302795176.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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