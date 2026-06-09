Abu Dhabi's new solar self-supply framework signals something larger than a regulatory update. It suggests that the next phase of distributed solar in the UAE will not be defined simply by how much rooftop capacity can be installed, but by how intelligently that capacity interacts with the grid, customer demand, battery storage, and long-term electricity planning. This was one of the central takeaways from a recent industry discussion hosted by the Middle East Solar Industry Association, which examined what Abu Dhabi's self-supply framework could mean for distributed solar deployment, storage ...

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