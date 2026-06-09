WLF Energy GmbH: WLF Energy Launches as Europe's Fast, Clean, Bold New Vertically Integrated Clean Energy Champion; Built to Power a Continent

Energy platform goes public at The Battery Show Stuttgart, targeting sub-10ct/kWh clean energy for everyone in Europe - and laying the foundation for the continent's energy independence in the decade ahead.

STUTTGART, DE / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / WLF Energy GmbH today made its public debut at The Battery Show Europe in Stuttgart, unveiling its fully integrated clean-energy platform and long-term mission to deliver affordable, intelligent and sovereign energy infrastructure at global scale. The announcement was delivered by CEO and Chairman Sebastian Wolf, marking the company's first public appearance before a global audience of battery industry leaders, technology innovators and energy investors.

The debut signals the arrival of a new kind of European energy company - one designed to integrate generation, storage, intelligence and energy trading into a single platform capable of making clean power the most affordable form of energy in Europe.

Founded in 2026, WLF Energy is developing a fully integrated clean-energy platform that combines advanced battery technology, battery management systems, energy management systems, artificial intelligence, digital optimization and energy trading capabilities into a unified ecosystem. By combining hardware, software and energy-market participation within a single operating platform, WLF Energy aims to fundamentally reduce the cost and complexity of deploying clean-energy infrastructure.

With completed acquisitions, strategic partnerships, active customer engagements and contracted project rights already secured, the company enters the market with a foundation built on execution rather than aspiration.

The group is structured around four core technology stacks: Energy Generation, Energy Storage, Energy Management & Distribution, and Energy Intelligence & Optimization. Together, these stacks form a single vertically integrated platform designed to reduce system complexity, eliminate value-chain inefficiencies and deliver clean energy at a scale and cost structure rarely achieved in European markets.

"Europe needs vertically integrated energy companies that own the full value chain - from generation to grid. WLF Energy is building exactly that: fast, clean, and bold."

- Sebastian Wolf, CEO and Chairman, WLF Energy Group

"A vertically integrated energy ecosystem of this kind is unique in Europe - it enables an entirely new way of generating, managing and using energy."

- Aykan Gökbulut, Managing Director & Senior Partner, Boston Consulting Group, and Supervisory Board Member, WLF Energy

A Technology Platform Built Around Battery Intelligence

WLF Energy's four-layer technology architecture mirrors the vertically integrated model successfully deployed by leading Asian energy leaders and applies it for the first time at scale to European market conditions. The company has production-ready capacity for solar modules and energy storage systems, enabling rapid deployment across commercial, industrial and utility-scale applications.

At the heart of the platform sits WLF Energy's battery technology roadmap, combining advanced cell chemistry, proprietary battery management systems, energy management systems and software-defined controls into a unified architecture designed for both utility-scale and behind-the-meter applications.

Of the four technology stacks, Energy Intelligence & Optimization serves as the digital backbone connecting generation, storage, distribution and trading into a single operating environment. Through advanced forecasting, predictive asset management and real-time optimization, this layer maximizes energy yield, extends asset lifetime and enables efficient participation in electricity markets.

This integrated approach allows WLF Energy to optimize performance across the entire lifecycle of an energy asset - from manufacturing and commissioning through operation, maintenance and end-of-life management.

Proprietary Battery Technology Platform

WLF Energy's energy storage platform has been designed around three key principles: safety, lifetime performance and total cost of ownership.

Through its strategic partnership with Farasis Energy and its acquisition of Cellovate GmbH, WLF Energy combines advanced battery technology with proprietary European battery-management capabilities and intelligent software controls.

The resulting platform is designed to support:

More than 25,000 lifetime cycles depending on application profile

Discharge rates of up to 50C

Intrinsically safe battery architectures

AI-supported battery health monitoring and predictive maintenance

Flexible deployment across utility-scale, commercial, industrial and residential applications

Full integration with WLF Energy's EMS and optimization platform

The architecture enables customers to maximize asset utilization while reducing operational risk and lowering the lifetime cost of delivered energy.

Enterprise and Consumer Energy Solutions

The integrated platform enables a broad range of applications across both business and consumer markets:

Enterprise Energy Solutions (B2B)

Energy Platform - a unified operating system integrating generation, storage, distribution and energy-market participation under one accountable partner.

Energy Trading - participation in spot, balancing, FCR and capacity markets supported by AI-driven optimization and forecasting.

Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) - long-term clean-energy contracts designed to provide predictable and competitive energy costs for industrial and commercial customers.

Asset Management - predictive optimization of generation and storage assets to maximize availability, performance and lifetime value.

Consumer Energy Solutions (B2C)

Energy Asset Management - enabling customers to monitor, optimize and control their own energy assets through intelligent software tools.

Distributed Energy Participation - enabling consumers to participate in future energy ecosystems built around distributed generation, storage and digital energy services.

WLF Energy has rapidly assembled capabilities across the entire energy platform through a series of strategic acquisitions and partnerships.

In June 2026, WLF completed the acquisition of Cellovate GmbH, the BMS spin-out of PEM Aachen GmbH, securing a proprietary European battery-management-system platform. In May 2026, WLF Energy B.V. completed the acquisition of VersaPowr AS, a specialist in advanced power-conversion and energy-management-system solutions.

These transactions represent a major milestone in WLF Energy's strategy to establish a fully integrated European energy platform spanning generation, storage, intelligence and grid participation.

Today, WLF Energy and Farasis Energy announced the signing of a Strategic Partnership Agreement to jointly develop, industrialize and commercialize next-generation battery technologies and energy-storage products for global markets.

The partnership combines Farasis Energy's expertise in advanced cell chemistry and large-scale manufacturing with WLF Energy's capabilities in battery systems, BMS, EMS and digital optimization. Together, the companies aim to accelerate the deployment of safer, longer-lasting and more cost-effective energy-storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial customers worldwide.

"Battery and energy management systems are the brains of every clean-energy asset - and Europe cannot afford to depend on others for them. By acquiring and localizing world-class BMS and EMS capabilities, WLF Energy is building this critical intelligence in Europe, for Europe."

- Prof. Dr. Achim Kampker, PEM RWTH Aachen University, and Supervisory Board Member, WLF Energy

"At the heart of our offering is a trading platform spanning both B2B and B2C trading and asset management. By moving beyond the traditional trading approach through the tokenization of energy, we unlock a far wider range of energy-based use cases - many of which we will announce in the months ahead."

- Sebastian Wolf, CEO and Chairman, WLF Energy Group

Early Commercial Validation

On the commercial side, WLF Energy has already secured a significant project pipeline.

Through the acquisition of VersaPowr AS, WLF Energy will continue the deployment of commercial battery-energy-storage systems supporting energy optimization and decarbonization initiatives at one of Europe's leading automotive retail and rental groups.

In the United States, WLF Energy has signed a binding Letter of Intent as exclusive battery-pack provider to an American electric motorcycle company.

In the Nordics, the company has secured a 30+95 MW renewable-energy project pipeline, with first deliveries to the grid expected in Q1 2027.

These commercial deployments - spanning industrial storage, electric mobility and utility-scale renewable generation across Europe and North America - provide early validation of WLF Energy's integrated platform strategy and establish the foundation for future multi-gigawatt growth.

"Vertical integration is not just an engineering choice - it is a financial one. By owning the value chain from generation to grid, we strip out the margins, the middlemen and the volatility that have kept clean energy expensive in Europe. That is how we get to sub-10ct/kWh, and that is how we build a business that compounds value for our customers and our investors alike."

- Christian F. Ringvold, CFO and Co-founder, WLF Energy

Leadership

The company is led by CEO and Chairman Sebastian Wolf alongside Co-founders Christian F. Ringvold (CFO), Eivind Nilsen (CLO), and Ozgur Ozel (President Türkiye and Middle East), supported by a leadership team combining decades of executive experience across Bosch, PowerCo, Farasis Energy, A123 Systems, McKinsey & Company, Volkswagen and BCG.

Collectively, the leadership team has helped build some of the technologies, industrial platforms and companies that have shaped the global energy transition over the past two decades. Today, that experience is being brought together under a single mission: to redefine how energy is generated, managed and consumed in Europe and beyond.

The company's technology roadmap focuses on combining advanced battery chemistry, intelligent control systems and vertically integrated energy infrastructure into a single scalable platform.

"Our energy platform is backed by powered land projects and built on our own energy stacks - with batteries delivering more than 25,000 cycles, a 50C discharge rate and intrinsic safety, enabling everything from grid-scale to residential installations."

- Sebastian Wolf, CEO and Chairman, WLF Energy Group

As electricity becomes the defining resource of the digital age - powering artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, transportation and critical infrastructure - the companies that control and optimize energy ecosystems will become increasingly central to economic growth.

WLF Energy's mission is simple yet ambitious: to make sustainable energy accessible to everyone and to reduce the cost of clean electricity in Europe to below €0.10 per kilowatt-hour.

The company believes this goal can only be achieved through deep vertical integration and technological innovation. By controlling the critical layers of the energy value chain - from battery technology and power electronics to software, optimization and energy trading.

By combining world-class technology, vertical integration and artificial intelligence within a single platform, WLF Energy intends to help shape the next chapter of Europe's energy future.

ABOUT WLF ENERGY

WLF Energy is a global energy technology company focused on building a fully integrated energy ecosystem combining advanced battery technologies, artificial intelligence, energy management systems, digital energy platforms, and project development capabilities. The company's mission is to make sustainable energy affordable, resilient, and accessible worldwide while enabling industrial competitiveness and accelerating the global energy transition.

MEDIA CONTACT

Sebastian Wolf, CEO, Co-founder & Chairman

sebastian.wolf@wlfenergy.de

Christian F. Ringvold, CFO, Co-founder

christian.ringvold@wlfenergy.de

Press & Media at WLF Energy

press@wlfenergy.de | +49 69 34866210

SOURCE: WLF Energy GmbH

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/wlf-energy-launches-as-europes-fast-clean-bold-new-vertically-integrated-clean-ene-1174416