Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2026) - Cambria Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: CAMB) (OTCQX: CAMVF) ("Cambria" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the first results from the underground infill program at the Prew Zone and additional surface drilling results from the 602 Zone at the Premier Gold Project ("PGP"), located in northwestern British Columbia. Two underground and one surface drills are currently active on site. Results from a total of 15 underground drillholes and nine surface drillholes are reported herein, with results including:

19.82 g/t Au over 5.0 m (incl. 45.88g/t Au over 2.0 m) in hole P26U-0003 at Prew Zone

14.96 g/t Au over 6.3 m (incl. 24.50 g/t Au over 3.0m) in hole P26U-0007 at Prew Zone

11.38 g/t Au over 7.0 m (incl. 26.56 g/t Au over 2.9 m) in hole P26U-0008 at Prew Zone

7.24 g/t Au over 9.0 m (incl. 12.93g/t Au over 3.0 m) in hole P26U-0016 at Prew Zone

483.0 g/t Au over 1.0 m in hole P26U-0011 at Prew Zone

9.82 g/t Au over 12.2 m (incl. 15.62 g/t Au over 4.0 m) in hole P26-2694 at 602 Zone

"These results are demonstrating the continuity of gold grade and host structure at the Prew and 602 Zones, located down-dip from the famous Premier Gold Mine," said Robert McLeod, President and CEO of Cambria Gold Mines. "We will continue to infill the Premier deposit over the coming weeks before targeting the Big Missouri and Silver Coin Deposits located further north of the Premier mine and mill."

Drilling at the Premier-Northern Lights Deposit, ("PNL") Prew Zone in 2026 has been planned as closely-spaced delineation drillholes on average 12.5m centres from underground platforms to support development planning as the Company works toward a potential restart of operations. Cambria is of the opinion that the previous surface drilling at 25m average spacing was too wide to allow for accurate modelling of mineralized zones. This was likely a significant contributor to the difficulties encountered when the Premier Project was in operation, previously under Ascot Resources Ltd.'s prior management team.

Results from the ongoing 2026 infill program have been positive, with continuity of mineralization defined, especially within a primary quartz-breccia sulfide domain traceable in previous drilling and the underground workings (See Figure 3). High-grade gold mineralization was encountered in this domain at the "310 Face" by the last underground development round blasted in 2025, prior to the mine being placed on care and maintenance.

Mineralization at the Prew Zone consists of quartz-breccia with infilling sulfide mineralization, and in some cases includes visible gold. Close drill spacing is also proving effective in the modelling of post mineral faults which offset and affect the orientation of mineralized zones in the Prew Zone.

In addition to the underground drilling at Prew, results from an additional nine completed drillholes were received from the 602 Zone of the PNL deposit. These infill holes were drilled from surface due to limited underground access options. The 602 Zone mineralization consists of similar quartz-sulfide cemented breccias and veins to that seen at Prew and could be accessed in the future with additional underground development.

Cambria anticipates the underground drill program at Prew Zone to continue into early Q3 2026. Surface drilling is planned to transition to the Silver Coin and Big Missouri deposits in early July 2026 when summer access opens. The Company intends to complete a total of 27,000m of infill development drilling this year across the Premier Project deposits.

Figure 1: Plan map of Premier-Northern Lights (PNL) deposit showing 2026 target zones

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4267/300658_15a1fd7454a84993_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Plan map showing Prew Zone underground drill plan including assays received, drilled holes with assays pending, and ongoing drilling areas

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4267/300658_15a1fd7454a84993_002full.jpg

Figure 3: Cross section of Prew Zone infill drilling showing new reported drill results

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4267/300658_15a1fd7454a84993_003full.jpg

Figure 4: Visible gold intersection in hole P26U-0011 at 20 metres downhole depth

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4267/300658_15a1fd7454a84993_004full.jpg

Figure 5: Long Section of 602 Zone showing new and previously reported 2026 drill results (See April 21, 2026 Cambria Gold News Release for previously reported 2026 results)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4267/300658_15a1fd7454a84993_005full.jpg

Table 1: Drill Results - Significant Intersections:

holeid from

(m) to

(m) Interval

(m) Au

(ppm) Ag

(ppm) Zn

(ppm) Pb

(ppm) ETW1 Including (>10g/t)



























Prew Zone Underground Drilling























P26U-0001 0 7.7 7.7 5.28 6.6 4578 2150 94% 10.38 g/t Au over 3.5 m P26U-0002 0 6.5 6.5 7.31 10.6 5272 3271 74% 11.16 g/t Au over 4.0 m P26U-0002 11 19 8.0 1.97 3.3 2739 1329 73%

P26U-0003 0 5 5.0 19.82 12.1 8165 4167 43% 45.88 g/t Au over 2.0 m P26U-0004 12.7 21 8.4 5.21 7.5 4486 2511 98% 14.72 g/t Au over 2.4 m P26U-0004 24.4 30 5.6 1.98 4.5 1597 1053 98%

P26U-0005 7 8.5 1.5 20.09 28.8 12507 4843 98%

P26U-0006 8 11 3.1 9.33 17.3 11329 4985 90%

P26U-0006 17 21 4.0 3.42 5.2 2224 738 90%

P26U-0007 20.8 27 6.3 14.96 16.5 15689 6737 96% 24.5 g/t Au over 3.0 m P26U-0008 22 29 7.0 11.38 16.1 9215 4571 87% 26.56 g/t Au over 2.87 m P26U-0010 40.8 46.5 5.7 10.01 7 1316 1040 75% 44.7 g/t Au over 1.0 m P26U-0011 20 21 1.0 483.00 117 247 213 97%

P26U-0011 27 35 8.0 1.94 5.1 2244 1440 97%

P26U-0011 37 38 1.0 12.25 1.6 1045 308 97%

P26U-0011 43.5 54 10.5 1.30 3.8 1886 936 97%

P26U-0012 27 33 6.0 6.37 14.3 4682 3533 96%

P26U-0013 3.6 12 8.4 4.67 8.8 2405 2476 82%

P26U-0013 34 39.5 5.5 3.54 14.9 11133 5063 82%

P26U-0016 38 47 9.0 7.24 13.2 7504 3350 74% 12.93 g/t Au over 3.0 m P26U-0053 28.6 34 5.4 16.05 13.1 1363 708 99% 82.30 g/t Au over 1.0 m



























602 Zone Surface Drilling

























P26-2691 340 348 7.6 2.79 14 30301 873 91%

P26-2692 336 338 2.0 5.86 779.3 12736 2370 87%

P26-2693 307 309 2.0 7.65 16.6 23185 6430 99%

P26-2693 318 319 1.0 38.10 15.2 4080 1160 99%

P26-2694 307 319.2 12.2 9.82 23 9841 8718 97% 15.62 g/t Au over 4.0 m P26-2694 326 331.8 5.8 2.39 24.9 32171 3923 97%

P26-2695A 342 349 7.3 2.15 50.4 11326 5338 83%

P26-2697 317 318 1.0 25.50 25.4 2720 888 99%



1 - ETW = Estimated True Width. All reported intervals are down-hole lengths, with true width estimates ranging from 43-99% of the reported interval. True widths are estimated based on the angle of the drill hole with the interpreted trend of the mineralized zones.

Composite Calculations for Significant Intersections

Composites for significant intersections were calculated using a 1g/t gold (Au) cut off grade and maximum 3m internal waste. "Including" results are reported at a 10g/t Au cut off grade with maximum 3m internal waste.

Table 2: Drill Collar Locations and Hole Orientations

Hole ID UTM East

(m) UTM North

(m) Elevation

(masl) Total

Depth (m) Azimuth Dip Comments P26U-0001 437209 6213040 318 64 134.6 35.7

P26U-0002 437209 6213040 318 85 134.5 12.5

P26U-0003 437209 6213040 319 37 137.1 -9.2

P26U-0004 437197 6213050 316 47 135.2 45.6

P26U-0005 437196 6213050 316 50 133.7 65.5

P26U-0006 437196 6213051 316 52 135.4 79.1

P26U-0007 437181 6213064 316 61 135.3 70.2

P26U-0008 437180 6213065 316 65 131.2 83.7

P26U-0009 437172 6213067 319 50 146.4 1.1

P26U-0010 437172 6213067 318 51 146.3 15.8

P26U-0011 437172 6213068 317 55 146.0 50.4

P26U-0012 437172 6213068 317 61 146.2 63.6

P26U-0013 437171 6213069 317 61 72.6 88.6

P26U-0053 437249 6213068 331 69 130.8 59.8

P26U-0054 437249 6213068 331 69 135.4 73.5

P26-2691 436601 6212783 442 365 205.3 65.9

P26-2691a 436601 6212783 442 23 205.4 65.7 Hole Abandoned P26-2692 436601 6212782 442 385 205.2 46.4

P26-2693 436601 6212783 445 365 177.2 61.2

P26-2694 436601 6212783 445 350 182.1 61.5

P26-2695 436600 6212784 442 131 220.8 64.9 Hole Abandoned P26-2695A 436600 6212784 442 377 220.8 64.9

P26-2696 436597 6212784 445 407 225.9 63.6

P26-2697 436605 6212784 445 365 242.4 61.0

P26-2698 436792 6213025 449 250 250.2 55.5

P26-2699 436792 6213025 449 245 251.2 49.6



Quality Assurance/Quality Control and Sample Preparation

The Company maintains a rigorous sampling and QA/QC procedure for the 2026 drill program. Core samples are prepared at the ALS preparation lab in Terrace, BC. The samples are dried and then crushed to specifications of 70% passing 2mm. Crushed samples are riffle split to 1000g and pulverized to 85% passing 75µm.

Analytical work for all results is completed by ALS Canada Ltd. which maintains an internal quality assurance and quality control (QAQC) program and is ISO:17025 certified for the analytical methods used in this release. Pulp splits are sent directly from the Terrace preparation facility to the ALS Canada Ltd. geochemistry laboratory facility in North Vancouver for analysis. Each sample is analyzed for gold by conventional 50g fire assay with atomic absorption finish (Au-AA26) and multielement analysis by four-acid digest with an ICP finish (ME-ICP61).

Samples over 100ppm gold are re-analyzed by an overlimit 50g fire assay with a gravimetric finish (Au-GRA22). Samples over 100ppm silver are re-analyzed with an ore grade method (ME-OG62) which is a four-acid digest method followed by an ICP-AES finish (up to 1,500ppm). Samples over 1,500ppm silver trigger the overlimit silver fire assay method (Ag-GRA21) which uses a 30g aliquot and gravimetric finish. Sampling and storage activities are conducted at the Company's secure facility in Stewart, British Columbia.

The Company maintains a QAQC program that includes the submission and review of coarse blank materials to monitor contamination and certified reference materials to assess analytical accuracy. Core duplicates, crush duplicates and pulp duplicates are used to infer sampling precision and nugget effect.

Qualified Person and Technical Information:

The scientific and technical information within this news release was reviewed and approved by Blaine Smit, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration for Cambria Gold Mines Inc. Mr. Smit is a "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101. To verify the information related to this news release, Mr. Smit visited the 2026 drilling operations to review and discuss logging, sampling, and shipping procedures with responsible site staff, and reviewed and discussed assay and QA/QC results with responsible company personnel.

About Cambria Gold Mines

Cambria Gold Mines is a Canadian mining company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, and its shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker CAMB and on the OTCID under the ticker AOTVF. Cambria is the 100% owner of the Premier Gold mine and Red Mountain Gold Project that are located on Nisga'a Nation Treaty Lands, in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia and the Mt. Margaret Copper-Gold Porphyry deposit located in Washington State. For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or visit the Company's web site at www.cambriagold.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Cambria Gold Mines Inc.

Robert McLeod

CEO and Director

Cautionary Statements :

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

All statements and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events may constitute forward-looking information under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward- looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "targeted", "outlook", "on track" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could", "would" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements, including statements in respect of: the ability of the Company to accomplish its business objectives and the intentions described herein; the potential resource growth and subsequent operational ability of the PNL Prew and 602 Zones; future production at the Premier Gold Mine; the potential economics of the Premier Project; anticipated drilling to occur for the remainder of 2026; any untapped growth potential at the Prew Zone; and the Company's future objectives and plans. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, risks relating to negative operating cash flows of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; environmental compliance; risks related to outstanding debt; uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to development, production, costs and expenses, and health, safety and environmental risks; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need to obtain additional financing to finance operations and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; social media and reputation; negative publicity; human rights; business objectives; shortage of personnel; health and safety; the possibility of delay in future plans and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; claims and legal proceedings; information systems and cyber security; internal controls; violation of anti-bribery or corruption laws; competition; tax considerations; compliance with listing standards; enforcement of civil liabilities; financing requirement risks; market price volatility of the common shares; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; the need for exchange approval, and other regulatory approvals and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in Cambria's filings with Canadian securities regulators, available on Cambria's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca including the Annual Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025 in the section entitled "Risk Factors". Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions made with regard to: the estimated costs associated with the care and maintenance plans; the tax rate applicable to the Company; future commodity prices; the grade of mineral resources and mineral reserves; labor and materials costs increasing on a basis consistent with the Company's current expectations, the ability of the Company to convert inferred mineral resources to other categories; the ability of the Company to reduce mining dilution; the ability to reduce capital costs; the ability of the Company to raise additional financing; currency exchange rates being approximately consistent with current levels, compliance with the covenants in Cambria's credit agreements; exploration plans; and general marketing, political, business and economic conditions. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. Although Cambria believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since Cambria can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Cambria does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable laws. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300658

Source: Cambria Gold Mines Inc.