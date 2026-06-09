New public resource hub brings together technical webinars, expert insights, podcasts and industry thought leadership across the life science ecosystem

Scientist.com, the life science industry's leading AI-enabled R&D orchestration platform and marketplace for scientific products and services, today announced the launch of its unified Innovation Hub, a new digital destination that brings together scientific education, technical content, industry insights and access to Scientist.com's global supplier network.

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Scientist.com's Innovation Hub centralizes a broad library of expert content designed to help researchers, procurement teams and life science leaders stay current on emerging tools, technologies, methodologies and market trends.

As life science R&D becomes more specialized and data-driven, scientists need faster ways to move from learning about new methods and technologies to identifying the right partners, products and services to advance their work. The Innovation Hub centralizes a broad library of expert content designed to help researchers, procurement teams and life science leaders stay current on emerging tools, technologies, methodologies and market trends.

Historically, researchers seeking to understand new technologies, evaluate potential partners or stay current on industry developments have had to navigate a fragmented digital landscape. Technical webinars, expert perspectives, methodology updates and supplier capabilities were often scattered across multiple sites and channels. Scientist.com's Innovation Hub addresses this challenge by bringing these resources together in one public ecosystem.

"With the Innovation Hub, we are creating a bridge between scientific knowledge and scientific action," said Kevin Lustig, Founder and CEO, at Scientist.com. "Researchers can explore expert content, learn about emerging methods and technologies, and then connect directly with the tools, services and suppliers that can help advance their work."

The Innovation Hub includes more than 1,000 technical webinars from InsideScientific.com, along with specialized thought leadership, blogs and podcasts from HealthEconomics.com, both now brought together within Scientist.com's digital ecosystem. Together, these resources span the life science continuum, from early discovery and preclinical research through clinical development, health economics, outcomes research and market access.

The launch reflects Scientist.com's broader mission to empower and connect scientists worldwide by making scientific knowledge, supplier discovery and R&D workflows more accessible, efficient and connected.

To explore the Innovation Hub, visit: https://www.scientist.com/innovation-hub

ABOUT SCIENTIST.COM

Scientist.com is the leading AI-enabled R&D orchestration platform and online marketplace for the life science industry. The platform helps organizations simplify and accelerate scientific purchasing by:

Streamlining access to complex research services, products, technologies and data

Accelerating innovation through faster supplier discovery, competitive bidding and standardized workflows

Supporting compliance through integrated pre-project reviews, approvals and oversight

Connecting scientists with a global network of pre-qualified suppliers offering specialized capabilities across discovery, preclinical, translational, clinical and commercial research workflows

Scientist.com powers secure, private marketplaces for many of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies and hundreds of biotechnology firms, helping them digitize, harmonize and manage scientific purchasing across the full R&D lifecycle. The company is headquartered in Solana Beach, California, with team members supporting customers and suppliers worldwide.

For more information, visit www.scientist.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Sean Preci

Scientist.com

marketing@scientist.com

1-877-644-3044