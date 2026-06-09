STACK Construction Technologies Announces Integration Partnership with LED Lighting Supply

This integration brings LED Lighting Supply's full product catalog directly into the STACK platform, the first in a growing network of supplier integrations designed to put accurate pricing and real product data at estimators' fingertips.

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / STACK Construction Technologies, the leading cloud-based construction estimating platform, today announced an integration partnership with LED Lighting Supply, a commercial and industrial LED lighting supplier with 15+ years of experience serving contractors, facility managers, and project owners across the United States. The integration makes LED Lighting Supply's product catalog directly accessible within the STACK platform, enabling estimators to pull accurate, up-to-date product data and pricing into their bids without leaving their preconstruction workflow.

What the Integration Does

Through this integration, STACK users can access LED Lighting Supply's catalog of commercial, industrial, and sports lighting fixtures - from high bay and flood lights to explosion-proof and high-temperature fixtures - directly from the STACK item library. Estimators can add real products with real pricing to their takeoffs and estimates, replacing manual lookups, tedious supplier outreach and disconnected spreadsheets with a single, connected workflow.

For electrical contractors, general contractors, and project managers who regularly specify commercial or industrial lighting, the integration eliminates one of the most time-consuming parts of the estimating process: finding accurate product data and applying it to a bid. With LED Lighting Supply's catalog in STACK, that work is done.

"Estimators shouldn't have to jump between a supplier's website and their takeoff tool every time they need a product number or a price. This integration with LED Lighting Supply puts that data exactly where estimators are already working. It's one less context switch, one fewer source of error, and a faster path to a complete, accurate bid. This is what item library integration in STACK is all about - and it's just the beginning."

- Ben Coffman, VP of Product & Engineering, STACK Construction Technologies

"We've built LED Lighting Supply on the principle that contractors should have the right product, the right information, and the right support when they need it. Integrating with STACK takes that commitment to the next level - putting our catalog directly into the platform where contractors are already doing their estimating work. This is how we make it easier for builders and facility teams to specify the right lighting, with accurate pricing, from the very first stages of a project, which leads to better outcomes for everyone involved."

- Neil Peterson, CEO, LED Lighting Supply

A Strategic Shift in How Estimators Access Supplier Data

The LED Lighting Supply integration is part of a broader strategic initiative at STACK to build direct connections between the platform, and the suppliers contractors rely on most. STACK's vision is a platform where estimators never have to leave to find product data - where supplier catalogs, real-time pricing, and item specs live natively inside the tools they use every day.

Today, too much of the estimating process still relies on manual data entry, time-consuming outreach, and research. Estimators pull specs from supplier websites, key product data into spreadsheets, and update pricing by hand. Each of those steps is a place where time is lost and errors can enter a bid. STACK's supplier integration program targets that exact problem - making it possible for contractors to build more accurate estimates, faster, with fewer hand-offs between systems.

LED Lighting Supply represents the depth and quality of supplier partnership STACK is looking to establish at scale. With 15+ years serving commercial and industrial contractors, over 600 five-star reviews, and a product lineup featuring lighting, poles, and fans across virtually every commercial, industrial, and sports application, LED Lighting Supply brings both the product breadth and the contractor-first service model that matches STACK's own values. Their customer base - which includes contractors, facility managers, and project owners at organizations like PCL Construction, Kiewit, Waymo, and Florida State University - closely mirrors the STACK user community.

STACK plans to announce additional supplier integrations throughout 2026, steadily expanding the item library available within the platform and deepening the connection between the estimation process and the supply chain that feeds it.

About STACK Construction Technologies

STACK Construction Technologies provides cloud-based software for construction estimating, takeoff, and field collaboration. The STACK platform helps contractors of all sizes bid more accurately, collaborate more effectively, and manage projects from preconstruction through completion. For more information, visit stackct.com.

About LED Lighting Supply

LED Lighting Supply provides a comprehensive selection of products as part of their Commercial, Industrial & Sports Lighting Solutions, with over 15 years of experience and more than 100,000 fixtures in stock. The company serves contractors, facility managers, and project owners across a wide range of projects including warehouses, manufacturing facilities, sports complexes, and other indoor and outdoor environments. LED Lighting Supply is known for providing exceptional consultative service before, during, and after purchase, product expertise from dedicated Sales Support Representatives, custom-tailored lighting plans, and fan layout plans with product recommendations. For more information, visit ledlightingsupply.com.

Media Contact

stack@diffusionpr.com

(646) 571-0120

SOURCE: STACK Construction Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/stack-construction-technologies-announces-integration-partnership-1173698