Lisbon, Portugal--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2026) - Lithium Africa Corp. (TSXV: LAF) (FSE: 6MQ) (OTCQB: LTAFF) ("Lithium Africa" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on activities at its Springbok Project, located in the Northern Cape, South Africa.

Lithium Africa acquired the Springbok Project shortly after its go-public transaction (see press release dated February 25, 2026). The 1,675 km2 Springbok Project includes a past-producing lithium pegmatite mine ("Norrabees") and its associated stockpile, located within the project's 5-hectare mining permit. The asset was selected based on three attributes aligned with the Company's strategic goals:

A previously unrecognized pegmatite district (>50 km long pegmatite field) with 40 known spodumene-bearing pegmatites; only two have been historically drilled. Fully permitted small-mine starter resource available for contract mining and near-term revenue. The potential to monetize the existing 30,000 tonne stockpile at the Springbok Norrabees mine site.

Program Highlights

A 1,500-meter diamond plus 2,000-meter reverse circulation drilling campaign planned to commence in July 2026 will target a new mineral resource at Norrabees, incorporating new structural mapping that has revised the interpretation of Norrabees pegmatite dip direction and identified a new spodumene-bearing surface extension of mineralization where previous intercepts include 1.09% Li2O over 32.7m (see press release dated February 25, 2026).

Stockpile resampling program complete with assay results expected in the coming weeks, supporting active due diligence by multiple counterparties on the proposed stockpile sale.

Wholly-owned South African subsidiary, Springbok Lithium Pty Ltd, incorporated to operate the project, streamlining in-country governance and execution.

Camp upgrades on track for completion by July 2026 to support drill program.

Section 11 consent expected in the coming weeks.

The Company has materially advanced Springbok (Figure 1) over the past quarter. Two near-term catalysts are now approaching: the commencement of the 3,500 m drill program (1,500-meter diamond drill and 2,000 reverse circulation) at Norrabees in July 2026, and the conclusion of the resampling and sale process for the project's existing spodumene stockpile.

Tyron Breytenbach, Chief Executive Officer of Lithium Africa, commented: "Springbok has moved quickly over the past quarter. We have reset our structural understanding of the Norrabees system, mobilized the team and equipment for a meaningful drill program designed to define a new mineral resource, and continue to evaluate the monetization of the stockpile."





Figure 1. Map of the Springbok Project and location of the Norrabees Area.

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Drill Program at Norrabees

The Company has selected Van Zyl Drilling as its drilling contractor for a planned 1,500-meter diamond and 2,000 m reverse circulation drill program at Norrabees, located within the existing Mining Permit area. Drilling is expected to commence upon completion of camp upgrades, targeting an early July 2026 start.

The program is designed to test the Norrabees I and Norrabees II pegmatites, together with a newly identified spodumene-bearing occurrences along strike (Figure 2). The strike extension was identified during detailed structural mapping completed in partnership with Stellenbosch University, which has materially advanced the Company's structural understanding of the Norrabees system. The work indicates that the Norrabees pegmatite is north-dipping, contrary to the south-dipping orientation contemplated by the previous operator. The Company intends for the drilling program to support the definition of a new mineral resource at Norrabees; the historical resource on the project was completed without detailed structural geological mapping.

A topographic survey of the Norrabees area was completed in late May 2026 to support drill pad planning and forward resource modeling.





Figure 2. Map of the Norrabees Mining Permit, existing stockpile, and approximate outline of the historical Norrabees I resource.

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Historical Resource (2024)

A mineral resource estimate was reported in the technical report prepared for Moonbound Mining Ltd. (now Cape Lithium Corp.) titled NI 43-101 Technical Report on The Norrabees I Pegmatite, South Africa. Mineral Resource Estimate dated January 17, 2024 prepared by Dr. Johan Hattingh of Creo Design (Pty) Ltd. (the "2024 Technical Report"). The 2024 Technical Report includes an inferred mineral resource of (Table 1): (i) 41,420 tonnes at 1.005% Li2O for the in-situ pegmatite (0.4% Li2O cut-off grade; specific gravity used in the estimate reported as 2.66 g/cm³), and (ii) 30,259 tonnes at 1.61% Li2O for the stockpile (zero cut-off grade), for a combined total of 71,679 tonnes at 1.27% Li2O (all Inferred). The approximate location of this resource estimate within the mining permit is shown in Figure 2.

The Company is not aware of any more recent estimates or data available to it in respect of the Norrabees deposit or the Springbok Project, other than the exploration work being undertaken by the Company described in this news release.

Table 1. Historical Resource from 2024 Technical Report

Classification Tonnage (t) Grade (%) Contained Li2O (t) In-situ Pegmatite (Inferred) 41,420 1.01 416.27 Intermediate Stockpile (Inferred) 30,259 1.61 487.17 Total Inferred 71,679 1.27 903.44

The Company has not completed the work necessary to verify results at this time and there is no assurance as to the accuracy or completeness of included information. The historical resource estimate is subject to all of the assumptions, qualifications and procedures set out in the 2024 Technical Report. The historical resource was classified as an inferred estimate and was based on a limited drill data set (10 diamond drillholes totaling 321.77m) and estimated with a 0.4% cut-off grade. The Company considers this historical data to be relevant as the Company will use this data as a guide to plan ongoing exploration programs.

Stockpile Sale Process

The Company continues to advance the potential sale of its existing 30,000 tonne stockpile at the Springbok Norrabees mine site (Figure 2). Multiple counterparties are engaged in active due diligence, spanning trading houses and strategic industry participants.

A detailed stockpile resampling program has been materially completed for shipment to an internationally accredited laboratory for assay. The program is intended to provide prospective purchasers with a current, statistically robust dataset of grades and to support a competitive process. The Company expects assay results in the coming weeks and will provide a further update at the appropriate time.

Regional Exploration Activities

Beyond the Mining Permit area, the Company has an ongoing mapping campaign across the wider Prospecting Right, supported by remote sensing analysis and pegmatite fractionation studies. The work is focused on identifying and prioritizing follow-up drill targets across the broader project area, building a pipeline of opportunities beyond Norrabees to prove up the potential of the district, which the Company believes could be analogous to the Eastern Brazilian Pegmatite Province (see press release dated February 25, 2026).

Operations and Corporate Update

Lithium Africa has incorporated Springbok Lithium Pty Ltd, a wholly-owned South African subsidiary, to operate the Springbok Project. The Company believes this structure streamlines project execution, simplifies in-country governance, and provides a dedicated vehicle to oversee operations as activity at the project scales.

Upgrades to the on-site exploration camp are underway in support of the upcoming drill program and an expanded team presence. The works include reconfiguration of accommodation to host approximately 18 personnel, conversion of a container into an on-site pXRF and pLIBS laboratory and core-logging facility, installation of solar power with backup generation, and refurbishment of the existing water well. The upgraded camp is expected to be operational by early July 2026.

The Company hopes and expects that the consent required to enable it to formally complete its acquisition of the majority shareholding (70%) in Namli under section 11 of the South African Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act, 28 of 2002 (as amended) will be provided in coming weeks, upon which the necessary legal formalities for completion of the share transfer will be undertaken without delay.

Community Engagement

The Company has made key hires integral to the success of the project from the local community. This includes a qualified mine manager to provide the full-time on-site presence required under regulation, and a dedicated community relations manager to oversee the company's efforts to work alongside the Springbok and Steinkopf communities. Additional technical personnel are mobilizing to site through June.

In addition, the Company recently held a community engagement session with local stakeholders near the project. Community and environmental relationships remain constructive, with no outstanding matters requiring action.





Figure 3. Picture from a recent community meeting with Lithium Africa personnel and members of the nearby communities.

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Technical Information

Benjamin Gelber, P.Geo, a non-independent Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and Consultant of the Company, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained herein.

The Company has not verified any of the information regarding the Springbok Project other than

i) Site visit including overseeing the collection of check samples of the stockpile, prior mining locations and regional pegmatites.

ii) Locate and record collar locations for the drilling discussed in the report and record GPS location of the surface footprint and volume estimates of the surface stockpiles.

iii) Data from previous exploration conducted was supplied to Lithium Africa and its consultants in electronic format. This data was reviewed and used for plotting and checks/validation.

The Lithium Africa project team continues to plan, collect, compile, review, and validate relevant technical data for the Springbok Project.

About Lithium Africa Corp.

Lithium Africa has established a 50/50 joint venture partnership with GFL International Co., Ltd. to advance lithium exploration across Africa. Through this partnership, the Company holds an indirect 50% interest in a portfolio of hard rock lithium assets across South Africa, Côte d'Ivoire, Guinea, Mali, and Zimbabwe. For more information, please visit www.li-africa.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF LITHIUM AFRICA CORP.

Tyron Breytenbach, Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including statements in respect of the Company's planned 3,500-meter drill program at Norrabees, the scope, timing and objectives thereof; the potential for a new mineral resource at Norrabees and the assumptions underlying that potential; the Company's interpretation of the structural orientation of the Norrabees pegmatite system and the implications thereof for target generation, drill planning and resource definition; the selection of and contracting with the Company's drilling contractor; the timing and scope of camp upgrades and team mobilization at site; the proposed sale of the existing spodumene stockpile at the Springbok mine site, the level, nature and outcome of counterparty engagement and the competitive sale process, and the timing and results of the stockpile resampling program and related assays; the Company's expectations regarding news flow, drill results and stockpile economics over the coming months; the structural, drone, remote sensing, pegmatite fractionation and regional mapping programs being undertaken across the Mining Right and Prospecting Right and their potential to generate further drill targets; the expected receipt and timing of the Section 11 consent and other regulatory approvals; the role and benefits of Springbok Lithium Pty Ltd as the Company's wholly-owned South African subsidiary; and the Company's plans and programs for its exploration portfolio in Africa. These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, the forward-looking statements require management to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is significant risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate, that the management's assumptions may not be correct and that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Generally forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "anticipate", "will", "expect", "may", "continue", "could", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect which, without limiting the generality of the following, include: the ability to raise funds through private or public equity financings; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; risks inherent in exploration activities; the impact of exploration competition; unexpected geological conditions; changes in government regulations and policies, including trade laws and policies; failure to obtain necessary permits and approvals from government authorities; volatility and sensitivity to market prices; volatility and sensitivity to capital market fluctuations; environmental and safety risks including increased regulatory burdens; weather and other natural phenomena; and other exploration, development, operating, financial market and regulatory risks. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof or the dates specifically referenced in this press release, where applicable. Except as required by applicable securities laws and regulation, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300647

Source: Lithium Africa Corp.