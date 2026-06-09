This multi-market campaign bridges the gap between chaotic life moments and reliable support needed to alleviate the mental load during home relocations, renovations and repairs, and even fresh starts.

Taskrabbit, the global platform connecting people to skilled, reliable Taskers, today announces the launch of its 2026 brand campaign, "When Life Happens". Launching across North America, Europe, and the UK, the campaign highlights Taskrabbit as the essential solution for the chaotic, unpredictable chapters of life: moving to a new city, having a baby, navigating a breakup, or finally tackling those DIY projects that prove too much to handle solo.

The "When Life Happens" campaign is going global with a massive Out-of-Home (OOH) presence, spanning over 2,100 placements worldwide. From bus shelters and billboards across North America to key transit hubs in the London Underground and Berlin U-Bahn, the campaign meets consumers throughout their daily lives and commutes. In the US, the reach is further amplified by a robust digital lineup including CTV, YouTube, and Meta advertising, and strategic influencer partnerships targeting those navigating major life moments.

The campaign is built on a problem-solver foundation, directly addressing the logistical hurdles that accompany major milestones. Internal data reveals a growing consumer reliance on Taskers to navigate these shifts.

In the UK, a 32% year-over-year spike in home office requests suggests that consumers are permanently adapting to hybrid lifestyles, investing heavily to optimise their spaces for long-term productivity. This broader trend toward residential efficiency is echoed in everyday property maintenance, where deep clean bookings have risen 12% as busy Brits increasingly outsource heavy-duty chores to protect their personal time.

By meeting these specific needs, Taskrabbit positions itself as a seamless extension of the home, the reliable resource capable of turning chaotic transitions into moments of order.

The campaign showcases how Taskrabbit supports diverse consumer needs through a wide range of categories:

Relocation Support : Help with moving, packing, and heavy lifting for those navigating fresh starts or big breakups.

: Help with moving, packing, and heavy lifting for those navigating fresh starts or big breakups. Home Evolution : Mounting TVs or art, furniture assembly, electrical or plumbing help for renters or homeowners looking to reimagine their space.

: Mounting TVs or art, furniture assembly, electrical or plumbing help for renters or homeowners looking to reimagine their space. Essential Maintenance: Reliable cleaning, home repairs, and gardening to alleviate the to-do list friction during the chaos of life.

"At Taskrabbit, we understand that life is often messy. Our mission is to transform lives, one task at a time, by being there when people need a little extra help around their homes," said Tamara Rosenthal, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Taskrabbit. "This campaign celebrates the ingenuity of Taskers, who provide the relief and expertise necessary to help their customers, because no one should have to worry about furniture assembly in the middle of a cross-country move or a week after bringing home a new baby."

Taskrabbit recognises that the primary stressors for today's consumer are often the logistical hurdles, the hidden mental load and physical labour of coordinating multiple to-dos. Taskrabbit solves this by offering a reliable, streamlined platform with transparent pricing that accommodates any timeline, allowing customers to book in advance or secure help for same-day needs. By removing these friction points, the platform ensures that something as big as a relocation or home renovation, or as small as a last-minute fix before hosting guests, remains a milestone to celebrate rather than a logistical crisis.

The campaign is now live across key global cities, including New York City, Chicago, Washington D.C., San Francisco, Seattle, Nashville, Minneapolis, Toronto, Vancouver, London, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol, Paris, and Berlin. For more information, visit www.taskrabbit.co.uk.

About Taskrabbit

Taskrabbit is a global digital platform that connects people seeking help with household tasks such as Furniture Assembly, TV Mounting, Help Moving, and Home Improvements to skilled, reliable Taskers in their communities. Acquired by the Ingka Group (IKEA) in 2017, Taskrabbit operates in thousands of cities across eight countries: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Taskrabbit is also available in 240+ IKEA stores worldwide.

To find out more, please visit www.taskrabbit.co.uk or join the conversation with @Taskrabbit on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Pinterest, and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260609430062/en/

Contacts:

press@taskrabbit.com