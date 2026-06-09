Zelestra and Meta sign a new long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for the 180 MWdc Palmera Solar Plant in Texas.

Construction is also now underway at the 176 MWdc Skull Creek project in Texas and the 200 MWdc Reclamation project in Indiana supporting 400 jobs.

The two companies now have eight PPAs across the US, totalling approximately 1.4 GWdc of solar capacity, all expected to be operational by 2028.

Meta and Zelestra, a global, multi-technology, customer-focused renewable energy company, today announced an expansion of their energy collaboration with a new power purchase agreement (PPA) for the 180 MWdc (140 MWac) Palmera solar plant in Freestone County, Texas.

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The 81 MWdc Jasper County Solar Project in Indiana, which recently reached full commercial operation as the first project delivered under Zelestra's collaboration with Meta.

The announcement builds on major construction and operational milestones across the partnership portfolio. Zelestra recently began construction on the 176 MWdc Skull Creek Solar Plant in Anderson County, Texas, and the 200 MWdc Reclamation Solar Project in Gibson County, Indiana, both backed by Meta PPAs. Together, the projects are expected to support 400 jobs at peak construction and will join the 81 MWdc Jasper County Solar Project in Indiana, which recently reached full commercial operation as the first project delivered under the collaboration.

Palmera will help support Meta's goal of adding new renewable generation to the grid while matching its operations with 100% clean energy. Zelestra and Meta now have PPAs covering approximately 1.4 GWdc of solar capacity across eight US projects, all expected to be operational by 2028.

"Meta is committed to bringing new renewable energy to the grid, and our expanding relationship with Zelestra is helping make that possible at scale. These projects aren't just advancing our energy goals they're creating jobs and delivering long-term value in the communities where they operate and it shows what strong partnerships can achieve," said Amanda Yang, Meta's Head of Clean and Renewable Energy.

Phil North, Zelestra's US CEO, said: "Our partnership with Meta continues to translate ambition into delivery. In just a few months, we have brought Jasper County online, started construction on Skull Creek and Reclamation, and now added Palmera to the portfolio. Together, we are accelerating the delivery of new energy infrastructure that supports Meta's decarbonization goals while delivering long-term economic value in local communities."

The projects in construction will deliver tangible economic and environmental benefits in their local communities. At peak construction, the Skull Creek solar plant is expected to support approximately 200 jobs and generate an estimated $8.2 million in local economic impact in Anderson County, Texas. The project will include approximately 400,000 bifacial solar modules. McCarthy Building Companies (McCarthy) has been appointed as lead EPC contractor for Skull Creek.

Dhruv Patel, President of McCarthy's Renewable Energy group said: "Launching the Skull Creek solar project in Anderson County, Texas is a meaningful next step in our work with Zelestra to expand clean energy across the state. McCarthy is dedicated to creating long-term, well-paying construction careers, supporting the local community, and opening doors for area subcontractors and suppliers, all while delivering a safe, reliable project for the community."

In Gibson County, Indiana, the Reclamation solar project is expected to support approximately 200 jobs at peak construction on land reclaimed from former coal mining operations. The project will install approximately 325,000 US-made bifacial modules while supporting soil restoration, native vegetation growth and regional biodiversity enhancement. Qcells USA Corp. (Qcells) has been appointed as the solar module and EPC provider.

CEO of Qcells EPC, Chris Hodrick, commented "Reclamation represents the kind of forward-thinking project that defines the future of utility-scale solar, transforming previously used land into a long-term source of reliable, domestic clean energy. We're proud to partner with Zelestra to deliver American-made manufacturing, advanced technology, and world-class execution that will help support Meta's clean energy goals while creating lasting economic and environmental value for the community."

Zelestra continues to expand its US renewable energy platform with multi-technology solutions designed to meet the growing energy needs of hyperscalers and corporate customers.

Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, the company is developing a pipeline of approximately 15 GW across key US markets.

About Zelestra

Zelestra is a vertically integrated company specializing in the development, commercialization, construction and operation of large-scale renewable energy projects. The company was recently ranked by BloombergNEF among the top 10 sellers of clean energy to corporate customers both globally and in the US. Zelestra is backed by EQT, a leading global investment organization with more than €269 billion in assets under management.

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Contacts:

Paul Ferguson, +34682814970

communications@zelestra.energy