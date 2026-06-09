Agri-Dynamics, Inc.: Agridynamics INC. Announces Expanded Sampling Program At Red Cloud Mine, Targeting Historically Documented 96,000-ton Ore Body

Company Advances Plans Toward Gold Doré Production, Targeting Year-End Processing Commencement

DES MOINES, IA / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / AgriDynamics Inc. (the "Company") is pleased to announce the expansion of its sampling and assay program at its Red Cloud Mine property.

Background: Initial Sampling Program

In late 2024, the Company engaged a licensed mining contractor to conduct an initial sampling program at the Red Cloud Mine.

Results confirmed the presence of gold, silver, and additional mineralization within the ore body.

Full results were disclosed in a prior press release, available on the Company's investor news page.

Expanded Sampling Initiative

The Company has re-engaged the mining manager who led the original sampling effort.

New sampling will focus on previously unsurveyed overgrown tailings piles identified during a site visit by CEO Joseph Amram and his mining engineer in May 2025 .

All samples collected from target areas will be submitted for full assay and mineralization analysis.

Mine Access & Recovery Plan

Upon receipt of the new assay results, the Company, in collaboration with its mining engineer and mining manager - will develop a formal plan to:

Bypass the existing obstruction within the original Red Cloud Mine shaft

Access the underground tunnels to recover historically documented low-grade ore

Recover approximately 96,000 tons of ore left as backfill during the late 1930s, assaying at approximately one ounce of gold per ton

At current gold valuations, this ore body represents an estimated gross in-situ value of approximately $450 million USD.

CEO Commentary

"We are very excited," stated Joseph Amram, CEO of AgriDynamics Inc. "As per the historical documents, it should all be there - all 96,000 tons. It was left behind because it was considered low grade at the time. Records show that the original operators were shipping $200-per-ton ore to San Francisco for processing, which at $20 per ounce equates to approximately 10 ounces per ton - they were pursuing maximum grade. At today's gold price of over $4,500 per ounce, that so-called low-grade ore is absolutely worth retrieving."

Production Timeline & Targets

Important Notice: All dates and production targets listed below represent the Company's current goals only. They are contingent upon all operational, regulatory, environmental, and site conditions proceeding as planned. Actual start dates, production rates, and milestones may differ materially from those stated. Weather conditions, unforeseen site or geological conditions, equipment availability, supply chain factors, labor constraints, permitting requirements, and other factors outside the Company's control may delay or alter planned timelines. All targets are subject to change without notice.

Milestone Target Date (Goal Only - Subject to Change) Removal of Shaft obstruction September 2026 Shaft exploration commencement September 2026 Reclamation of ore backfill October 2026 Ore concentration & gold doré bar pouring begins Q1 2027 Initial production rate: 50 tons/day Within 6 months of operational start Expanded production rate: 100 tons/day Approximately 1 year after operations commence

About AGRI-DYNAMICS, INC.

AGRI-DYNAMICS, INC. (OTC:AGDY) is a multi-sector resource development company focused on gold, silver, and critical mineral assets, alongside agricultural and land development opportunities. The company is actively pursuing mining acquisitions, exploration programs, and production-stage opportunities across the United States.

The company has interests in mines containing precious metals of gold and silver and EV Battery minerals to add immense value to shareholders. The Red Cloud Mine is located in Mariposa County, CA, near the historic mining town of Coulterville. Dating back to the late 1800s, this "Pocket mine" contains free-milling gold in quartz situated in the Sierra Madre mountains, also known as the "Mother Lode gold belt," and has produced over 1,950,750 ounces of gold. Sampling and geological reports show proven gold-bearing ore of approximately 752,000 tons at 0.50 ounces of gold per ton in the mine. With the original shaft having been sunk to the 700ft level, additional gold reserves remain, as other past-producing mines in the area had shafts reaching depths of over 3000ft.

AGRI-DYNAMICS, INC., originally an agricultural and machine equipment Company, was founded in Iowa on December 8, 1961. For more information, see the company's financial statements and related filings on OTCMarkets.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding gold price projections, reserve estimates, exploration results, production potential, and property valuations. All such statements are goals and projections only and are subject to change at any time. They will occur solely if operations, market conditions, and all other relevant factors proceed according to plan. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation: adverse weather conditions, unforeseen geological or site conditions, fluctuations in gold and commodity prices, equipment delays, capital availability, regulatory or permitting requirements, and other risks inherent to mining operations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by applicable law.

Forward-Looking Statement. This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical facts, may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as may, would, could, will, likely, except, anticipate, believe, intend, plan, forecast, project, estimate, outlook, or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the objectives and business plans of the Company; the ability to realize benefits from its recent corporate appointments; the ability to retain its key personnel; the intention to grow the Company's business and operations; the competitive conditions of the industries in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company. Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analyses, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions, and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company, and the Company's ability to secure financing on reasonable terms. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all, as well as all of the other risks as described in the Company's periodic disclosure statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

Investor Contact:

Joseph Amram

Email AgdyInc@Gmail.com

Telephone 515.329.0208

Company Website: Agri-Dynamicsinc.com

https://futuregolddiamondscoins.com/

News: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/AGDY/news

Financials: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/AGDY/disclosure

SOURCE: Agri-Dynamics, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/agridynamics-inc.-announces-expanded-sampling-program-at-red-clo-1172960