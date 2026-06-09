Frontdoor: American Home Shield Shares HVAC Tips to Beat the Summer Heat

Simple Maintenance Steps Can Help Homeowners Stay Cool and Avoid Costly Breakdowns

MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / American Home Shield , a Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) brand and the nation's leading provider of home warranties, is kicking off summer with HVAC tips relevant to homeowners trying to beat the heat across the nation.

"Summer is here and the heat is hitting much of the nation. We want to help make sure your HVAC can run at full capacity this summer," said Ray Tong, Vice President and General Manager of home warranties for American Home Shield.

Air conditioning units run 8 to 12 hours per day on average during normal summer conditions, and that can increase to 12 to 18 hours per day during extreme heat. Now is an ideal time to have your air conditioner serviced before the peak summer heat arrives.

Approximately 34% of surveyed Americans say they're worried about affording electricity in the summer when air conditioning use is at its highest, according to American Home Shield survey data . Routine HVAC maintenance can help prevent major issues, keep your unit running efficiently, and save homeowners from costly repairs.

Take the following steps to help ensure your unit is ready for the summer heat.

Replace your air filter every 90 days and check it every 30 days to ensure proper air flow and keep your system breathing properly.

Clean indoor vents to remove dust and improve circulation. To clean inside your air vents, turn off the HVAC system, remove the vent covers, and vacuum the accessible ductwork using a long hose attachment. Soak and scrub the covers in warm, soapy water, dry them completely, and replace your air filter before turning the system back on.

Remove any debris, such as leaves, pollen, or twigs that could clog the unit or make it difficult to service.

Test the air conditioner by turning it on to ensure your home cools effectively, the system runs quietly, and overall performance appears normal.

Watch for uneven cooling, constant running, weak airflow, or a sudden spike in your energy bill. It could mean dirty filters, duct leaks, or system issues.

"As a benefit to select home warranty plans, we also offer HVAC tune-ups at no additional cost for members to help ensure their unit is ready for the heat," Tong added.

An American Home Shield home warranty plan is a one-year, renewable home warranty plan that repairs covered parts of home systems and appliances that break down due to normal wear and tear. If they can't repair the covered item, they'll replace it.

"A home warranty can help ease the burden of unexpected breakdowns by helping homeowners avoid sudden, costly repairs," added Tong.

For more information about AHS home warranty plans or the added value of video chat with an Expert as an optional benefit to select plans, visit www.ahs.com . For coverage details, including fees, limits, and limitation and exclusions, visit www.ahs.com/contracts .

New Jersey Residents: The product being offered is a service contract and is separate and distinct from any product or service warranty which may be provided by the home builder or manufacturer.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor and its family of brands are on a mission to make life easier for every homeowner through innovative technology and quality customer service. With over 55 years of experience, we are the leading provider of home warranties in the United States, handling approximately 3.8 million service requests for more than 2.1 million members through a network of approximately 17,000 qualified and independent service contractors. We also offer new home builder warranty solutions, which deliver value to both builders and homeowners through a suite of builder warranty products and support services.

Our customizable home warranties are annual service plan agreements that cover the repair or replacement for breakdowns due to normal wear and tear of major components. We cover up to 29 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, HVAC systems, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as optional coverages for pools, spas and pumps. Our home warranties provide peace of mind, budget protection, convenience, repair expertise and service guarantee. Our non-warranty services provide homeowners greater value through replacement and upgrade programs, as well as other home maintenance offerings.

Our 2-10 new home builder warranty solutions offer flexible builder-backed and insurance-backed warranty options covering workmanship, home distribution systems and structural components.

Frontdoor family of brands include American Home Shield, HSA, OneGuard, Landmark and 2-10 HBW brands. For more information about Frontdoor, Inc., please visit frontdoorhome.com.

Media

Alison Bishop

901-701-5198

MediaCenter@frontdoorhome.com

FTDR-Company

SOURCE: Frontdoor

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/american-home-shield-shares-hvac-tips-to-beat-the-summer-heat-1173702