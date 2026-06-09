Global study of 11,000+ consumers highlight rising expectations for reliability, protection, and predictability as AI drives device complexity

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a global company that redefines the boundaries of protection safeguarding and servicing connected devices, homes, automobiles, and commercial equipment in partnership with the world's most successful brands, released its 2026 Global Connected Consumer Trends Report (GCCTR), highlighting how consumers view connected technology as no longer being just a convenience; it is now critical infrastructure in everyday life.

The study shows 80% of consumers globally say connected technology makes life better, an increase of 19 percentage points since 2021. At the same time, the rapid integration of artificial intelligence into everyday devices is raising expectations. Respondents believe in the technology, while increasingly demanding reliability, simplicity, predictable costs, and trusted support.

"As technology becomes more powerful, it is also becoming more essential and less forgiving when it fails," said Biju Nair, EVP and President, Global Connected Living at Assurant. "Our research shows that consumers now expect the same consistency and dependability from their devices that they expect from other forms of essential infrastructure. Protection is no longer optional; it's foundational."

Key Global Findings

The 2026 Global Connected Consumer Trends Report highlights several decisive trends shaping consumer behavior worldwide:

Technology as critical infrastructure: Smartphones and connected devices are now primary gateways to work, payments, identity, mobility, and access to services.

AI drives both excitement and complexity: While enthusiasm for AI-enabled features is strong in many markets, consumers are increasingly aware of rising costs, learning curves, and repair challenges.

Protection expectations are evolving: Protection has shifted from "peace of mind" to continuity and cost control, with 85% of consumers saying customizable protection plans make them more likely to purchase a device.

Reliability, support and transparency matter more than ever: Across regions, consumers want technology that works consistently, is supported end to end, and does not result in unexpected financial burdens or service disruptions.

Regional Insights

While sentiment varies by market, the study reveals consistent, underlying global expectations:

The United States: A market of optimistic digital adopters, with three quarters of consumers saying connected technology improves their lives, alongside more skepticism around AI, citing privacy and transparency concerns.

APAC: High optimism and rapid adoption, paired with rising demand for simplicity and support as complexity increases.

Europe: More cautious, trust-driven approach, prioritizing transparency, privacy, and predictable costs.

Latin America: Ranks among the most optimistic regions globally, with protection playing a critical role in enabling confident, mobile-first adoption.

Canada: Measured optimism, with strong emphasis on clarity, reliability, and dependable service.

"Across all markets, the message is clear: innovation succeeds when confidence is built in," added Nair. "Protection, service, personalization, and support are now central to how consumers evaluate and use technology."

The Global Connected Consumer Trends Report reinforces Assurant's role in helping consumers, businesses, and ecosystems adapt to an increasingly connected and AI-enabled world. By delivering protection solutions that emphasize reliability, service continuity, and predictable outcomes, Assurant supports confident adoption across the entire connected life journey.

The full 2026 Global Connected Consumer Trends Report is available here.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) redefines the boundaries of protection safeguarding and servicing connected devices, homes, automobiles, and commercial equipment in partnership with the world's most successful brands. As a Fortune 500 company operating in 21 countries, Assurant leads the way in leveraging insights and technology to transform customer connections that build loyalty and drive value.

Learn more at assurant.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260609767476/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Louis Masses

Director, Communications Global Connected Living

louis.masses@assurant.com

Neeti Dhawan

Director, International Communications

neeti.dhawan@assurant.com