9fin launches next generation of AI tools for debt capital markets

AI Chat and Research Grid build on 9fin's proprietary data to drive faster, more confident decision-making for credit professionals

NEW YORK and LONDON, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 9fin, the AI-native platform for global debt markets, today launched AI Chat and Research Grid, two AI tools designed to help debt market professionals move from question to conviction faster. The launch marks the first major product expansion since 9fin's $170M Series C fundraise in March 2026, which valued the firm at $1.3 billion.

Designed specifically for credit professionals, AI Chat and Research Grid help banks, asset managers, advisors and law firms turn information into action faster. The tools provide a faster way to screen opportunities, compare companies, structure deals and assess risk.

AI Chat streamlines credit research, providing cited answers to complex credit questions in seconds - by synthesizing proprietary data on covenants, cap tables, financials, filings, news, and 9fin analysis.

streamlines credit research, providing cited answers to complex credit questions in seconds - by synthesizing proprietary data on covenants, cap tables, financials, filings, news, and 9fin analysis. Research Grid enables users to build structured company comparisons in minutes, using either a library of pre-defined questions by 9fin legal and credit analysts, or their own inquiries.

Every output is grounded in 9fin's proprietary debt market data and linked back to the original source material. The workflows, frameworks and methodologies behind 9fin AI have been shaped and calibrated by the company's credit, distressed and legal analysts, who collectively bring decades of debt capital markets experience - ensuring answers are delivered with the quality, context and consistency clients expect, at the speed AI makes possible.

Steven Hunter, CEO and co-founder of 9fin, commented: "The next decade of debt capital markets will be shaped by AI. But the winners won't be defined by the models they use, they'll be defined by the quality of the intelligence those models are built on. That's why we're building 9fin AI on top of the data, analysis and workflows thousands of professionals already rely on every day, transforming 9fin from a source of intelligence into the platform where credit professionals get work done."

Moisés García, 9fin's Chief Product Officer, noted: "Today, AI Chat and Research Grid help users start from a position rather than a blank page, doing the groundwork that traditionally takes hours in minutes. Our vision goes further: we're building credit-specific AI agents that proactively monitor, draft and alert, so clients can focus on applying judgment rather than assembling inputs. This is only the beginning."

About 9fin

9fin is the AI-native platform for global debt markets. Founded by former J.P. Morgan banker Steven Hunter and Deutsche Bank engineer Hussam El-Sheikh, the company combines data, analytics, and AI-powered workflows in a single platform, helping clients work smarter and faster to outperform their peers. The company is headquartered in London, with offices in New York, Hong Kong, and Belfast and across Latin America and Asia. For more information, visit 9fin.com.

Media contacts

Jessica Simpkin

jessica.simpkin@9fin.com

Shree Dhond/Brandon Duffy

Dukas Linden Public Relations | 9fin@dlpr.com

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