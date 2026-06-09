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WKN: 870737 | ISIN: FI0009000681 | Ticker-Symbol: NOA3
Xetra
09.06.26 | 15:40
12,255 Euro
-4,78 % -0,615
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NOKIA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
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NOKIA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,35512,37015:56
12,51512,53015:49
PR Newswire
09.06.2026 14:36 Uhr
178 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Quantropi Inc.: Quantropi Announces General Availability of Integrated Nokia Solution Delivering Quantum Safe Out-of-Band Key Distribution

OTTAWA, ON, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantropi, the leader in quantum-safe data and communications, today announced the availability of an integrated solution with Nokia that delivers quantum-safe key distribution at scale. The offering combines Quantropi's Digital Quantum Key Distribution (D-QKD) technology with Nokia's Security Management Server (SMS), providing quantum-resilient out-of-band key distribution for critical networks.

This collaboration enables carriers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to defend their networks against Harvest Now, Decrypt Later (HNDL) attacks by ensuring encryption keys are generated, delivered, and rotated using quantum-safe methods - without requiring proprietary appliances.

When D-QKD is integrated with Nokia's SMS, customers gain a seamless, standards-aligned mechanism for out-of-band key delivery that is resistant to both classical and quantum adversaries. This launch introduces one of the industry's first carrier-grade quantum-safe solutions designed to remain resilient even as PQC algorithms evolve, giving organizations a practical path to mitigate HNDL risk.

The combined solution has already been successfully deployed within Kirq, Numana's quantum communication testbed - a neutral and open innovation platform for advanced telecom and quantum communication technologies funded by the governments of Canada and Quebec - demonstrating real-world performance, interoperability, and readiness for large-scale adoption.

"Our customers are looking for practical, deployable quantum-safe solutions that strengthen their security posture without adding complexity," said Martin Charbonneau, Head of Quantum Safe Networks at Nokia. "The integration with Quantropi's D-QKD technology enhances our Security Management Server with a powerful out-of-band key distribution capability. Together, we are delivering a solution that is both future-proof and operationally efficient."

"This partnership brings quantum-safe security to real-world networks at global scale," said James Nguyen, CEO of Quantropi. "Organizations need to eliminate HNDL risk today, using technologies that deploy quickly, operate transparently, and align with standards. This integrated solution delivers exactly that - enabling customers to adopt quantum-resilient key distribution without specialized hardware or operational disruption."

D-QKD is available for customer purchase and deployment. Early adopters include telecommunications, defense, and critical infrastructure organizations accelerating their transition to quantum-safe architectures.

About Quantropi

Quantropi is a Canadian dual-use cybersecurity company delivering quantum-secure solutions for defence, government, IoT/embedded, and enterprise markets. As a NATO DIANA innovator, it protects critical systems, data, and communications from current and emerging quantum and AI-driven threats. Its flagship platform, QiSpace, delivers a software-defined approach to quantum protection, including quantum-secure encryption, entropy, and digital quantum key distribution.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/quantropi-announces-general-availability-of-integrated-nokia-solution-delivering-quantum-safe-outofband-key-distribution-302794595.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
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