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WKN: A2H7JF | ISIN: US05988J1034 | Ticker-Symbol: 5XB
Tradegate
08.06.26 | 19:51
61,50 Euro
+2,50 % +1,50
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BANDWIDTH INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BANDWIDTH INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
58,0058,5016:01
58,5059,0015:50
PR Newswire
09.06.2026 14:13 Uhr
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Bandwidth Inc.: Bandwidth Announces Kimberly McLachlan as Chief Revenue Officer

Brings more than two decades of leadership in cloud communications and enterprise software

Will focus on scaling direct-to-enterprise motion, expanding strategic partnerships, and driving broader adoption of Bandwidth's AI-driven Communications Cloud

RALEIGH, N.C., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a leading global cloud communications company, today announced the appointment of Kimberly McLachlan as Chief Revenue Officer.

McLachlan brings more than two decades of leadership experience in cloud communications and enterprise software. Most recently, she served as Chief Revenue Officer and Head of Sales for the Application division at Vonage, where she led global sales and go-to-market strategy. Prior to that, she was Chief Revenue Officer at Broadvoice, where she expanded revenue growth by redesigning the company's channel strategy, building direct and partner sales motions, and launching new technology-driven programs that improved both growth and margin performance.

In her new role at Bandwidth, McLachlan will lead the company's global revenue organization, including enterprise sales, channel and partner strategy, account management, and solutions engineering. She will focus on scaling Bandwidth's direct-to-enterprise motion, expanding strategic partnerships, and driving broader adoption of Bandwidth's AI-driven Communications Cloud.

"Kimberly has a proven track record of building revenue engines that win in competitive global markets," said Devesh Agarwal, Bandwidth's Chief Operating Officer. "She understands how to align direct and partner sales around a clear value proposition, deepen customer relationships, and expand revenue through software services. That is exactly what we need as we scale our enterprise business and accelerate adoption of AI-driven communications across our customer base."

"Bandwidth has built a strong and differentiated value proposition, with a clear strategy to power mission-critical communications for the AI-driven enterprise," said McLachlan. "The company has a unique, customer-centric culture with a high-performing sales team that consistently delivers for some of the world's most demanding enterprises. I'm excited to build on that foundation to scale our go-to-market and help drive the next phase of growth."

About Bandwidth Inc.
Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND) is a global cloud communications company that helps enterprises deliver exceptional experiences through voice calling, text messaging and emergency services. Our solutions and our Communications Cloud, covering 65+ countries and over 90 percent of global GDP, are trusted by all the leaders in unified communications and cloud contact centers-including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Zoom, Genesys and Five9-as well as Global 2000 enterprises and SaaS builders like Docusign, Uber and Yosi Health. As a founder of the cloud communications revolution, we are the first and only global Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) to offer a unique combination of composable APIs, AI capabilities, owner-operated network and broad regulatory experience. Our award-winning support teams help businesses around the world transform their communications every day.

SOURCE Bandwidth Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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