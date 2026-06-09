Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 09.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Pentagon in Alarmbereitschaft? Dieser Rohstoff könnte jetzt Gold in den Schatten stellen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EMMP | ISIN: CNE1000062J1 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SICHUAN KELUN-BIOTECH BIOPHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SICHUAN KELUN-BIOTECH BIOPHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
09.06.2026 14:14 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kelun-Biotech Partner Windward Bio Announces First Patients Dosed in Phase 2 SIRIUS COPD Study of SKB378/WIN378

  • COPD study initiation expands SKB378/WIN378 development into a second major respiratory disease
  • SKB378/WIN378 is currently being evaluated in the Phase 2/3 POLARIS asthma study, with initial Phase 2 data expected in the second half of 2026
  • SKB378/WIN378 has the potential to be the first-to-market, ultra long-acting anti-TSLP antibody for asthma and COPD, with Phase 3 initiation in asthma planned for Q4 2026

CHENGDU, China, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("Kelun-Biotech" or the "Company") today announced that its partner Windward Bio has dosed the first patients in the Phase 2 SIRIUS study of SKB378/WIN378 (also known as HBM9378) in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

COPD is a progressive, irreversible lung disease and the third leading cause of death worldwide. Driven by immune-mediated airway inflammation and persistent airflow obstruction, the disease makes even routine daily activities a struggle. Its defining feature is exacerbations - sudden, severe flare-ups that lead to emergency room visits, hospitalizations, and lasting declines in lung function. Despite currently available inhaled background therapies, more than 3 million patients with moderate-to-severe COPD remain at high risk of recurrent exacerbations, underscoring an urgent need for better treatment options.

SIRIUS is a global, Phase 2 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose-finding study. It is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of SKB378/WIN378 in patients with moderate-to-severe COPD.

SKB378/WIN378 started as a co-development project jointly conducted by the Company and Harbour BioMed, with both parties equally sharing global rights.

About SKB378/WIN378 (also known as HBM9378)

SKB378/WIN378 is a next-generation, fully human monoclonal antibody that potently inhibits the TSLP ligand. This clinically validated target plays a key role in the development and progression of a wide array of immunological diseases, including asthma and COPD. SKB378/WIN378 has been engineered to achieve half-life extension (HLE) and silenced effector function. It has been studied in a Phase 1 trial, which confirmed an extended half-life suitable for twice-yearly dosing, demonstrated a low rate of antidrug antibodies, and was safe and well tolerated up to the highest dose tested. SKB378/WIN378 is administered subcutaneously. Windward Bio licensed the global rights (excluding Greater China and several Southeast and West Asian countries) for SKB378/WIN378 from Kelun-Biotech and Harbour BioMed (also known as HBM9378). WIN378 is currently being evaluated in the POLARIS Phase 2/3 asthma study with initial readouts expected in the second half of 2026. WIN378 is also being evaluated in the SIRIUS Phase 2 COPD study. The first Phase 3 study of WIN378 in asthma is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026.

About Kelun-Biotech

Kelun-Biotech (6990.HK) is a holding subsidiary of Kelun Pharmaceutical, which focuses on the R&D, manufacturing, commercialization and global collaboration of innovative biological drugs and small molecule drugs. Kelun-Biotech focuses on major disease areas such as solid tumors, autoimmune, and metabolic diseases, and in establishing a globalized drug development and industrialization platform to address the unmet medical needs in China and the rest of world. Kelun-Biotech is committed to becoming a leading global enterprise in the field of innovative drugs. At present, Kelun-Biotech has more than 30 ongoing key innovative drug projects, of which 4 projects with 8 indications have been approved for marketing, 1 project is in the NDA stage and more than 10 projects are in the clinical stage. Kelun-Biotech has established one of the world's leading proprietary ADC and novel DC platforms, OptiDC, and has 2 ADC projects with 5 indications approved for marketing, and multiple ADC and novel DC assets in clinical or preclinical research stage. For more information, please visit https://en.kelun-biotech.com/.

About Windward Bio

Windward Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with deep discovery, development, and commercialization expertise committed to transforming the treatment of people living with serious immunological conditions. Its lead program is WIN378, a potential best-in-disease, ultra long-acting anti-TSLP monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 2/3 trial for asthma and in a Phase 2 study for COPD. The pipeline also includes WIN027, a clinical-stage, long-acting anti-TSLPxIL-13 bispecific with broad therapeutic potential across immunological diseases, which is currently in Phase 1. The company is building a discovery pipeline of long-acting bispecific antibodies, targeting validated biology in respiratory and dermatological conditions.

SOURCE Kelun-Biotech

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.