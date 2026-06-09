IGC Pharma, Inc.: Ascendiant Capital Markets Raises IGC Pharma Price Target to $5.50, Citing Clinical Progress and 2026 Catalysts

POTOMAC, MD / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSE American:IGC) ("IGC" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease, today announced that Ascendiant Capital Markets has issued an updated equity research report on the Company, raising its price target to $5.50 per share.

According to Ascendiant, the updated report highlights the Company's clinical progress and states that additional clinical data and progress in 2026 could serve as strong catalysts for IGC Pharma's stock.

IGC Pharma's lead program, IGC-AD1, is currently being evaluated in the Phase 2 CALMA clinical trial for agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease. The Company continues to advance CALMA toward its next operational and clinical milestones.

The Ascendiant report, entitled "Reports Q1 2026. We believe more positive clinical data and progress in 2026 to be strong catalysts for stock. Raising P/T to $5.50," may be obtained directly from Ascendiant Capital Markets: Link.

All reports on IGC Pharma prepared by analysts represent the views of those analysts and are not necessarily those of IGC Pharma. IGC does not endorse, adopt, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, conclusions, projections, or recommendations contained in any analyst report and undertakes no obligation to update or correct such information.

About IGC Pharma (dba IGC):

IGC Pharma (NYSE American:IGC) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging AI to develop innovative treatments for Alzheimer's and metabolic disorders. Our lead asset, IGC-AD1, is a therapy currently in a Phase 2 trial (CALMA) for agitation in Alzheimer's dementia. Our pipeline includes TGR-63, targeting amyloid plaques, and early-stage programs focused on neurodegeneration, tau proteins, and metabolic dysfunctions. We integrate AI to accelerate drug discovery, optimize?clinical trials, and enhance patient targeting. With a complete patent portfolio and a commitment to innovation, IGC Pharma is advancing breakthrough therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to the Company's ability to complete enrollment in its Phase 2 CALMA trial within anticipated timeframes, demonstrate safety and efficacy, the timing of data readouts, regulatory approvals, and other factors discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-KT. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

Contact Information:

Andres Sanchez

Investor Relations

info@igcpharma.com

+1 301-983-0998 / +1 (202) 569-2566

SOURCE: IGC Pharma, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/ascendiant-capital-markets-raises-igc-pharma-price-target-to-5.50-citing-clinical-pro-1174370