Vertical Data and Ascenty Announce Partnership to Deploy AI Infrastructure Across Latin America

Vertical Data to Bring Hardware Procurement, Financing and Managed Services to Ascenty's Footprint of 40 Data Centers in Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Colombia

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / Vertical Data Inc. (OTCQB:VDTA) ("Vertical Data" or the "Company"), an AI infrastructure company providing sovereign cloud, AI hardware, GPU financing, and edge data center solutions, today announced a partnership with Ascenty, the largest data center and connectivity platform in Latin America. Vertical Data and Ascenty, reached a Reseller and Referral Agreement, the parties will combine capabilities to support the deployment of artificial intelligence workloads across Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Colombia.

The collaboration establishes a clear division of capabilities for AI infrastructure deployment in the region. Vertical Data will orchestrate hardware procurement, financing, operating models and managed services, while Ascenty will act as the infrastructure and data center operations pillar in Latin America, delivering regional scale, connectivity, sustainability and operational excellence. The combined offering is designed to give enterprises, operating in the region and from abroad, access to AI compute environments that meet the same technical, operational and governance standards adopted in North America and Europe.

"Latin America has the data center capacity and connectivity foundation needed to host AI workloads at scale," said Deven Soni, Chief Executive Officer at Vertical Data. "What enterprises in the region have been missing is consistent access to the hardware, financing and operating layer that converts that capacity into deployed compute. Ascenty has built one of the most sophisticated data center platforms outside of North America and Europe, and this partnership allows us to bring our model directly to enterprises operating across the region."

"Our customers are increasingly demanding robust, scalable environments to support AI and high-performance computing workloads. Ascenty provides the infrastructure foundation, while Vertical Data brings a complementary layer of hardware procurement, financing, and managed services that simplifies deployment. This partnership allows us to offer a more complete solution, enabling companies across Latin America to accelerate their AI initiatives," said Vinícius Minetto, Sales Director at Ascenty.

Partnership Highlights

Regional reach. The partnership provides Vertical Data with access to Ascenty's footprint of 40 data centers in Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Colombia, of which 27 are currently in operation and 13 are under development.

Complementary capabilities. Vertical Data contributes hardware procurement, financing, operating models and managed services. Ascenty contributes colocation, carrier-neutral connectivity, high-density and liquid cooling infrastructure, and renewable energy capacity.

Reciprocal opportunity flow. Either party may introduce opportunities involving GPU infrastructure, GPU financing, AI workloads or other strategic solutions, with agreed mechanisms for deal registration, pricing alignment and go-to-market coordination.

Three commercial models. The parties may operate under Joint Go-To-Market models, Referral Partners, or Resell Partners.

Sustainable infrastructure. Ascenty has operated with 100% renewable electricity certified by IRECs since 2020, neutralized 100% of its Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions in 2025, and runs closed-loop cooling systems resulting in a water usage effectiveness of zero.

Enterprise-grade governance. Ascenty's operations are supported by ISO 14001, 50001, 45001 and 37001 certifications, making the platform suitable for regulated industries with strict compliance, security and operational requirements.

Demand for AI compute across Latin America has been accelerating as enterprises in financial services, telecommunications, government and other regulated sectors operationalize artificial intelligence within the region. Ascenty's data centers are designed to support energy and cooling intensive workloads, including GPU clusters, AI training environments and inference applications, with cooling architectures prepared for high-density environments including liquid cooling. Through this partnership, Vertical Data will be positioned to support enterprise customers that require AI compute capacity in Latin America while maintaining the technical and governance standards typically associated with deployments in more mature markets.

The partnership extends Vertical Data's international footprint, complementing the Company's recently established subsidiaries in Sweden and Canada, and supports its continued focus on capital-efficient deployment of AI infrastructure through collaborations with established regional operators.

About Vertical Data Inc.

Vertical Data Inc. is an AI infrastructure platform focused on the development and operation of high-density data centers and the financing and deployment of GPU-based compute infrastructure. The Company integrates hardware procurement, structured financing, managed services, and data center ownership to support large-scale AI deployments for enterprises, financial institutions, and government customers. Vertical Data's strategy is to use financing as a catalyst to originate deployments while building long-term asset value through owned infrastructure. For more information, visit https://verticaldata.io/investor-relations/.

Investor Relations Contact

Meyling Castillo Rios

Vertical Data Inc.

Email: meyling@verticaldata.io

Website: https://verticaldata.io/investor-relations/

About Ascenty

Ascenty, a joint venture between Digital Realty and Brookfield Infrastructure, is the largest provider of data center and connectivity services in Latin America. The company currently operates and/or has under construction 40 data centers across Brazil, Chile, Mexico, and Colombia, all interconnected by 4,000 km of its own fiber-optic network.

Integrated into a global ecosystem, Ascenty offers scalable, secure infrastructure designed for mission-critical environments, with a connectivity architecture that ensures low latency and high availability. The company serves the world's leading cloud and technology providers, as well as clients in the financial, retail, industrial, healthcare, and services sectors.

Driven by innovation, Ascenty provides the ServiceFabric orchestration platform by Digital Realty, along with infrastructure ready to support Artificial Intelligence and High-Performance Computing (HPC) applications, including environments equipped with liquid cooling.

The company also stands out for its excellence in customer service, supported by values such as agility, flexibility, commitment, and ethics, as well as specialized technical support and close client relationships.

Committed to ESG principles, Ascenty operates with 100% renewable energy, maintains partnerships for self-generation of energy, and employs closed-loop water cooling systems.

To learn more about Ascenty, please visit the Ascenty website .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "should," "plan," "intend," "may," "predict," "continue," "estimate" and "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Ascenty having built one of the most sophisticated data center platforms outside of North America and Europe, that the partnership allows the parties to offer a more complete solution, enabling companies across Latin America to accelerate their AI initiatives and that demand for AI compute across Latin America has been accelerating. These statements are based on current assumptions and expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, but are not limited to, market conditions, availability of capital, the option to expand capacity within the same facility, execution risks, the Company's ability to execute scalable GPU infrastructure agreements, AI compute continues to accelerate and other factors beyond the Company's control. These risks should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2025, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2026, as well as subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was initially made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, unless required by law.

SOURCE: Vertical Data Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/vertical-data-and-ascenty-announce-partnership-to-deploy-ai-infra-1173763