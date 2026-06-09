HCSS Earns Triple Recognition in Construction Executive's Top Construction Technology Firms for 2026

HeavyBid, HeavyJob, and Equipment360 were recognized across estimating, project management, and fleet management categories

SUGAR LAND, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / HCSS, the leading provider of innovative software for the construction industry, is excited to share its recognition in Construction Executive's Top Construction Technology Firms for 2026, earning honors across three key technology categories: 1) Estimating/Takeoff and Bidding, 2) Fleet Management, and 3) Project Management, Collaboration and Scheduling.

All three HCSS solutions submitted for consideration were accepted: HeavyBid, HeavyJob, and Equipment360. The recognition highlights the commitment HCSS continues to show for helping heavy civil and infrastructure contractors improve efficiency, visibility, and project outcomes.

HCSS HeavyBid was recognized in the Estimating/Takeoff and Bidding category. Its collaborative tools, historical bid analysis, and comprehensive project tracking capabilities help contractors quickly produce accurate, competitive bids. In 2025 alone, HeavyBid supported more than 69,000 users across 5.3 million projects and 3,100 AEC firms.

HeavyJob earned recognition in the Project Management, Collaboration and Scheduling category. Designed to connect the office and field, HeavyJob provides real-time visibility into costs and production, helping contractors maintain budget integrity by tracking labor, materials, and equipment throughout civil and infrastructure projects. By identifying issues early, teams can prevent costly overruns and make informed decisions faster.

Equipment360 was recognized in the Fleet Management category for its ability to streamline equipment operations. The solution combines GPS tracking, maintenance scheduling, and asset management tools to reduce downtime, maximize equipment performance, and help contractors keep critical assets running efficiently.

"Being recognized across three core categories reflects our focus on delivering practical technology that solves real challenges for contractors," said Kishan Patel, Chief Product Officer. "We're honored that Construction Executive has recognized the impact HeavyBid, HeavyJob, and Equipment360 have on the businesses that rely on them every day."

Construction Executive's annual Top Construction Technology Firms program highlights leading technology providers serving the construction industry and recognizes solutions that help contractors improve productivity and project execution to become more profitable now and long into the future.

For more information about these award-winning products, visit www.hcss.com.

ABOUT HCSS

HCSS is the leading provider of construction management software for heavy civil and infrastructure projects. Since 1986, HCSS has helped contractors work smarter, faster, and safer with innovative software designed hand-in-hand with the people who use it. What began with HeavyBid, the industry standard in estimating, has grown into a powerful, user-friendly platform spanning the entire project lifecycle. The HCSS platform-HeavyBid, HeavyJob, and HCSS Fleet-centralizes data across the office, field, and shop to deliver real-time insights and streamlined workflows so contractors can bid, build, and deliver with confidence. Recognized as both a pioneer and an industry leader, HCSS continues to innovate with customer-centric solutions and award-winning 24/7/365 support.

Contact Information

David Redd

david.redd@hcss.com

SOURCE: HCSS

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hcss-earns-triple-recognition-in-construction-executives-top-cons-1173913