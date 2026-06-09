Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation: Horizon Kinetics Announces Investment Leadership Appointments

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / Since our founding a bit over 30 years ago, Horizon Kinetics' mission remains unchanged: the disciplined pursuit of long-term capital compounding through a fundamental, value-driven lens. A lens independent of non-investment-based constraints like institutional limitations on company size or industry categorization or short-term relative return benchmarking.

From the beginning, we understood that such a counter-establishment approach would require not only the philosophical framework and the patience to permit value realization to manifest, but also the financial independence and structural permanence to be permitted to see it through. As framed by the opening words of our first brochure, which reads surprisingly fresh today:

"Our vision is diametrically opposed to the movement by major institutions away from individually crafted strategies into mass-market, asset-allocation driven approaches using derivatives, mutual funds and model portfolios which can be higher risk, higher cost, and tax-inefficient to individual investors. Horizon is dedicated to 'long-horizon' investing."

From the first principles to which we signed our names in that 1994 document, setting forth our philosophy:

We believe that the measure of success of any investment strategy should be evaluated on a net economic basis, which can be measured after allowance for taxes, fees, and inflation. We believe that clients must have ready access to the professionals who make the investment decisions. We believe that our clients are sensitive to risk and require strategies that address this concern at a reasonable cost and in a readily comprehensible format. We believe that long-term investing is not transaction intensive. Lastly, we believe that constancy of philosophy offers the greatest potential for investment success.

Looking toward the coming decades, regretfully without our partner Murray Stahl-whom we nonetheless carry daily in our investment mindset as well, in continuing fellowship, and in our hearts - we intend to ensure this continuity.

To that end, we have formalized a few investment leadership appointments with an eye toward dovetailing one class of shared decades of investment decision-making history with another (somewhat younger) class.

On the Continuity of Our Investment Leadership

Steven Bregman and Peter Doyle have been named Co-Chief Investment Officers. Neither Steven nor Peter requires introduction to our long-term partners. Each has worked in lockstep with Murray Stahl for nearly 40 years and served alongside him on the firm's oversight committee. This adjustment ensures that investment decisions remain anchored by longstanding partnership and shared philosophy.

James Davolos has been appointed Director of Research and will join the investment oversight committee. James brings 20 years of dedicated experience within our firm (and proud we are of it). This is a natural succession, reinforcing the rigorous, independent research discipline that is the foundation of everything we do.

As members of the firm's investment oversight committee, their mandate is to guide strategic investment direction and coordinate portfolio activities while remaining faithful to our core compounding principles.

This is not a change so much as a continuation. We remain, as always, deeply committed to compounding our collective capital alongside yours for decades to come.

Ongoing Stewardship in Our Strategic Assets

Our philosophy has led us to concentrate capital in high-conviction strategic assets and businesses with structural advantages in their inherent profitability and longevity. Horizon Kinetics will maintain its board-level representations, with Peter Doyle joining the Board of Directors of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL) and Eric Sites joining the Board of Directors of Miami International Holdings (MIAX). We view these seats as an extension of our ongoing stewardship to support alignment with long-term value creation.

About Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation

Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation (OTCQX:HKHC) primarily offers investment advisory services through its subsidiary Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC (HKAM), a registered investment adviser. HKAM provides independent proprietary research and investment advisory services for mainly long-only and alternative value-based investing strategies. The firm has offices in New York City; White Plains, New York; and Summit, New Jersey. For more information, please visit http://www.hkholdingco.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@hkholdingco.com

SOURCE: Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/horizon-kinetics-announces-investment-leadership-appointments-1174096