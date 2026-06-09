Retailer deploys TNS solution to strengthen resilience, simplify operations and support future digital growth

Transaction Network Services (TNS), a global leader in managed network and payment solutions, today announced that East of England Co-op has deployed TNS Secure SD-WAN across more than 200 sites, delivering resilient, always-on connectivity across its grocery, travel and funeral estate.

As retailers increasingly rely on digital systems to power in-store operations, East of England Co-op required a more reliable and scalable network to support its growing digital footprint. Its previous infrastructure created operational challenges, with failover times of up to 90 seconds, disrupting point-of-sale (POS) transactions and impacting store performance. Services were also fragmented across multiple provider divisions, limiting visibility, increasing costs and leaving no single point of accountability.

To address these challenges, the Co-op selected TNS to deliver a fully managed, secure and scalable network solution. TNS Secure SD-WAN consolidates multiple network lines into a single, resilient connection with built-in redundancy, helping reduce failover from 90 seconds to instantaneous and providing uninterrupted transactions and back-office operations.

Centralized dashboards now provide East of England Co-op with real-time visibility across all locations, helping to improve compliance management and strengthen security oversight. The fully managed service model delivers a single point of accountability, allowing for simplified operations and faster issue resolution. With a future-ready architecture, the network provides a strong foundation for Internet-of-Things (IoT) initiatives, energy management systems and advanced in-store analytics.

Richard Helliwell, Head of Technology Services at East of England Co-op, said: "Reliable connectivity is critical to delivering seamless customer experiences across our stores. By partnering with TNS, we now have a resilient, future-ready network that supports our day-to-day operations while enabling continued innovation and growth across our estate."

Since deployment, East of England Co-op has achieved uninterrupted connectivity across its network, with zero visible downtime during failover events. The move to a single managed service has simplified operations, reduced vendor complexity and delivered estimated operational savings of 10-15% through line consolidation and improved efficiency.

"East of England Co-op demonstrates how retailers can transform operations when connectivity is reliable and simple to manage," said Matthew Thomas, Managing Director, UK Ireland, Transaction Network Services (TNS). "TNS Secure SD-WAN provides the resilience and visibility multi-site retailers need to eliminate downtime today while building a platform for future innovation."

Key outcomes include:

200 sites connected across six UK counties

Failover reduced from 90 seconds to instantaneous

Estimated 10-15% operational savings through vendor consolidation

Enhanced security visibility and compliance management

Future-ready network architecture supporting IoT and digital innovation

Together, these improvements enable East of England Co-op to deliver more reliable customer experiences while reducing operational complexity across its estate.

To find out more about TNS Secure SD-WAN for retail, visit: tnsi.com/solutions/payments/connect/tns-secure-sd-wan/

Read full case study here: tnsi.com/resource/pay/east-of-england-coop-sd-wan-case-study/

About TNS

TNS is a global leader in providing full-stack, modern and secure payment and network solutions. As a leading provider of Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solutions with more than 30 years' experience, TNS has been offering managed service solutions to more than 1,400 organizations in over 50 countries. TNS's comprehensive portfolio spans from cutting-edge unattended and in-store payment terminals, online solutions to secure global network connectivity and seamless payment processing through its cloud native payment orchestration platform. With TNS's portfolio of industry leading services, customers can reduce the complexities of fragmented payments and connectivity with just one trusted managed service partner.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260608701778/en/

Contacts:

Company Contact:

TNS

Bronte Saulle/Maria McDonald

+44 (0)114 292 0200

pr@tnsi.com

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Media Contact

SkyParlour for TNS

Claire Holden

+44 (0)330 043 1315

tns@skyparlour.com