WLF Energy GmbH: WLF Energy and Farasis Energy Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement to Accelerate Next-Generation Energy Storage Solutions Globally

Partnership combines Farasis Energy's advanced battery technology leadership with WLF Energy's integrated energy platform, AI-driven optimization capabilities, and global deployment strategy

STUTTGART, GERMANY / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / WLF Energy and Farasis Energy today announced the signing of a Strategic Partnership Agreement to jointly develop, industrialize, and commercialize next-generation battery technologies and energy storage products for global markets.

The partnership establishes a long-term framework for collaboration across battery cell technology, battery systems, energy management software, artificial intelligence, and large-scale deployment of energy storage solutions. Together, both companies aim to accelerate the transition toward more affordable, resilient, and sustainable energy infrastructure worldwide.

The agreement combines Farasis Energy's extensive experience in advanced battery technology development and manufacturing with WLF Energy's integrated technology stack, AI-enabled energy platform, and global energy ecosystem. Through this collaboration, the partners aim to create a comprehensive technology and product roadmap addressing the rapidly growing demand for stationary energy storage applications across utility-scale, commercial and industrial, and distributed energy markets.

A Shared Vision for the Future of Energy

As the global energy sector undergoes unprecedented transformation, energy storage has become a critical enabler for renewable energy integration, grid resilience, industrial competitiveness, and energy security. Both companies share the vision that the future energy system will require not only advanced battery technology but also intelligent software, digital optimization, and scalable deployment models.

Under the agreement, WLF Energy and Farasis Energy will jointly focus on:

Development of next-generation battery technologies optimized specifically for energy storage applications.

Industrialization and commercialization of advanced battery cell and battery system solutions.

Joint product roadmap development covering utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and distributed energy storage systems.

Integration of battery technologies with WLF Energy's AI-enabled Energy Management System (EMS) and digital energy platform.

Optimization of total cost of ownership, system performance, safety, reliability, and lifecycle economics.

Exploration of global market opportunities across Europe, Asia, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and emerging energy markets.

Joint innovation programs addressing future requirements for grid stabilization, renewable integration, virtual power plants, and intelligent energy infrastructure.

Leveraging Complementary Strengths

Farasis Energy has established itself as one of the world's leading battery technology companies with deep expertise in battery chemistry, cell development, manufacturing excellence, and large-scale industrial production. Through years of continuous innovation, the company has developed a strong track record in delivering high-performance battery solutions for demanding applications.

WLF Energy is building a fully integrated clean energy platform that combines battery technology, energy management systems, artificial intelligence, digital optimization, energy trading capabilities, and project development expertise into a unified ecosystem. The company's vision is to make sustainable energy globally accessible at costs that enable industrial competitiveness while strengthening energy resilience and reducing geopolitical dependencies.

The strategic partnership is designed to leverage these complementary strengths. By combining advanced battery technology with intelligent software and energy platform capabilities, the companies aim to create differentiated solutions that maximize value for customers and accelerate the deployment of energy storage worldwide.

Building the Next Generation of Energy Storage

A key focus of the collaboration will be the creation of a long-term technology roadmap addressing evolving market requirements over the coming decade. This includes the evaluation and implementation of multiple battery chemistries, advanced battery management technologies, AI-driven optimization algorithms, and standardized product architectures designed for global scalability.

The partners will also explore opportunities to jointly define future industry standards for energy storage performance, safety, digital integration, and lifecycle optimization.

By integrating battery innovation with intelligent energy management and real-time operational optimization, both companies believe significant improvements can be achieved in system economics, operational efficiency, asset utilization, and grid integration capabilities.

"The energy transition requires more than individual technologies-it requires complete ecosystems. Farasis Energy brings world-class battery expertise and industrial capabilities, while WLF Energy contributes an integrated energy platform, advanced AI capabilities, and a clear vision for the future of sustainable energy infrastructure. Together, we are creating a powerful foundation for next-generation energy storage solutions that will support customers around the world in achieving greater sustainability, resilience, and economic competitiveness."

- Sebastian Wolf, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of WLF Energy

A representative of Farasis Energy added:

"We are pleased to enter this strategic partnership with WLF Energy. The combination of advanced battery technology and intelligent digital energy platforms represents a significant opportunity to accelerate innovation in the energy storage sector. Together, we look forward to developing solutions that create long-term value for customers and contribute meaningfully to the global energy transition."

Supporting Global Energy Transformation

The partnership reflects both companies' commitment to supporting the rapid expansion of renewable energy and the modernization of power infrastructure worldwide. By combining technology leadership, industrial capability, digital innovation, and global market reach, WLF Energy and Farasis Energy aim to play a significant role in shaping the future of energy storage.

The companies expect initial joint development activities to commence immediately following the signing of the agreement, with additional announcements regarding specific technology initiatives, products, and market deployments to follow.

About WLF Energy WLF Energy is a global energy technology company focused on building a fully integrated energy ecosystem combining advanced battery technologies, artificial intelligence, energy management systems, digital energy platforms, and project development capabilities. The company's mission is to make sustainable energy affordable, resilient, and accessible worldwide while enabling industrial competitiveness and accelerating the global energy transition. About Farasis Energy Farasis Energy is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced lithium-ion battery technologies, serving customers worldwide through continuous innovation in battery chemistry, cell design, manufacturing excellence, and energy storage solutions. The company is committed to advancing sustainable electrification through high-performance battery technologies and industrial-scale production capabilities.

MEDIA CONTACT

Sebastian Wolf, CEO, Co-founder & Chairman

sebastian.wolf@wlfenergy.de

Christian F. Ringvold, CFO, Co-founder

christian.ringvold@wlfenergy.de

press@wlfenergy.de | +49 69 34866210

SOURCE: WLF Energy GmbH

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/wlf-energy-and-farasis-energy-sign-strategic-partnership-agreement-to-accelerate-n-1174421