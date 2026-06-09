Compact tracking devices that support high-precision, real-time object tracking with Apple Vision Pro.

MIKROE, the embedded solutions company, today announced two spatial accessory tracking modules that mount to objects like simulation rig and industrial equipment to turn them into accessories with high precision 6-DoF motion detecting for Apple Vision Pro. The two models share a platform but enable different form factors and use cases.

The Spatial Anchor S1 is an ultra-compact, square tracker with a 4-point IR LED constellation, designed for tighter mounting points, while the Spatial Anchor R1 is a larger, rectangular enterprise unit with an 8-point IR LED constellation for maximum multi-angle visibility.

"We're excited to announce the Spatial Anchor S1 and R1, which will help developers and manufacturers build their own spatial accessories that power innovative experiences for Apple Vision Pro users, from entertainment to industrial applications," said Nebojsa Matic, CEO of MIKROE.

Both the Spatial Anchor S1 and R1 tracker include a USB-C interface for charging, configuration, and firmware updates; dedicated Boot, Reset, Power, and BLE Pairing buttons; and a four-color status LED array (green, yellow, red, blue) for instant diagnostics. Power comes from a 3.7V 250mAh Li-polymer battery with onboard charger and fuel-gauge monitoring.

About MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Programming/Debugging, 'Planet Debug' remote board farms, One New Product/Day, the NECTO Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the Embedded Wiki platform with more than a million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1900+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS; mikroSDK; SiBrain and DISCON are open standards and mikroBUS has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260609635431/en/

Contacts:

Editors contact:

Teodora Djuric

Head of Marketing, MIKROE

teodora.djuric@mikroe.com

www.mikroe.com



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