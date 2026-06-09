Mobile Kitchen Solutions Strengthens National Growth Strategy with Addition of Jeff Vigilante

Experienced hospitality and business development leader joins MKS to help expand the brand nationwide and support growing demand for its mobile kitchen solutions.

ELDERSBURG, MD / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / Mobile Kitchen Solutions (MKS), a division of Rental Solutions & Events (RSE), is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Vigilante as Director of Sales & Marketing, a strategic addition that supports the company's continued nationwide growth and increasing demand for its products and services.

In his role, Jeff leads strategic growth initiatives, brand development, and client engagement efforts for MKS. With more than 30 years of experience spanning hospitality, food brokerage, and commercial real estate, he brings a proven track record of driving revenue growth, strengthening client relationships, and delivering operational excellence.

Throughout his career, Jeff has held leadership roles with globally recognized organizations including Marriott International, Walt Disney World, Hershey Entertainment & Resorts, DuPont Country Club, Compass Group North America, Sodexo USA, Thompson Hospitality, and Aramark. His background includes senior leadership positions in operations, regional marketing, workplace hospitality, sales, business development, and client relations across diverse markets nationwide.

Jeff's industry experience spans multiple sectors, including lodging, restaurants, higher and secondary education, senior living, healthcare, vending, and corporate dining services. This breadth of experience gives him a comprehensive understanding of complex, service-driven environments and positions him well to support the continued expansion of the MKS brand.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jeff to the team," said Tom Brown Jr, CEO of Mobile Kitchen Solutions. "Jeff brings experience and depth to our current team and will help set the foundation for expanding the MKS brand nationwide while staying true to the core principles that made MKS Successful," Brown adds.

"I am incredibly excited to join the MKS team at such a pivotal time in the company's evolution. As MKS continues redefining its marketing and sales strategies, I look forward to contributing to that journey and helping shape the future through my hospitality management experience - where building relationships, delivering exceptional experiences, and driving growth are at the core of success," Jeff Vigilante states.

Outside of his professional work, Jeff enjoys spending time outdoors and, on the water, including boating, fishing, camping, and relaxing at the beach with family and friends. He often draws inspiration from the belief that "Innovation distinguishes between a leader and a follower," and values faith, integrity, optimism, and family as guiding principles in both his personal and professional life.

Mobile Kitchen Solutions, a division of Rental Solutions & Events LLC, provides mobile kitchen and support solutions designed to help clients maintain foodservice continuity during renovations, emergencies, special events, and other operational transitions.

Media Contact:

Tom Brown Jr.

CEO

Mobile Kitchen Solutions /Rental Solutions and Events llc

tomjr@rentalsolutions.net

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SOURCE: Mobile Kitchen Solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/mobile-kitchen-solutions-strengthens-national-growth-strategy-with-1174442