Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Global Robotic Process Automation Market Accelerates Enterprise Efficiency Through AI-Driven Automation | CAGR 23.5% | Persistence Market Research

LONDON, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistence Market Research, a leading management consulting firm, has released this update on the robotic process automation market. These software-driven solutions automate repetitive, rule-based business processes, helping organizations improve efficiency, reduce operational costs, and enhance workflow accuracy across industries.

The global robotic process automation market is growing rapidly, expected to be valued at around US$ 5.8 billion in 2026 and projected to reach US $ 25.4 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 23.5% in the coming years. This expansion is driven by enterprise digital transformation initiatives, increasing labor cost pressures, and growing adoption of artificial intelligence-enabled automation platforms. Robotic process automation solutions streamline repetitive administrative tasks such as data entry, invoice processing, customer onboarding, and compliance reporting, enabling businesses to focus on higher-value activities.

Enterprise Digital Transformation Drives RPA Adoption

The rapid digitization of business operations worldwide is creating strong demand for robotic process automation solutions. Organizations across industries are investing heavily in digital transformation programs to improve customer experiences, streamline internal processes, and enhance operational agility. As enterprises generate growing volumes of transactional and operational data, manual processing methods are becoming increasingly inefficient and costly.

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The global B2B e-commerce market is projected to reach more than US$ 36 trillion by 2026, creating substantial demand for automated invoice processing, order management, procurement validation, and supply chain workflows. Robotic process automation platforms help enterprises process these high transaction volumes accurately while reducing human intervention and operational bottlenecks.

In sectors such as banking, insurance, and logistics, RPA bots automate repetitive back-office functions that previously required large teams of employees. Businesses benefit from faster turnaround times, lower error rates, and improved compliance. Across Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe, organizations are accelerating automation investments to remain competitive in increasingly digital economies.

Key Highlights

The global robotic process automation market is projected to grow from US$ 5.8 billion in 2026 to US$ 25.4 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 23.5%.

Enterprise digital transformation initiatives and rising demand for workflow automation continue to accelerate RPA adoption across industries.

The software segment leads the market with around 68% share, driven by strong adoption of cloud-based automation platforms and subscription-based delivery models.

North America holds the largest regional market share at approximately 38%, supported by a mature enterprise automation ecosystem and strong technology investments.

Asia Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region, fueled by rapid digitalization, expanding BFSI operations, and increasing enterprise automation investments across China and India.

AI Integration Expands Automation Capabilities

Artificial intelligence is transforming robotic process automation from a rules-based technology into an intelligent enterprise automation platform. Organizations increasingly require automation solutions capable of handling unstructured data, interpreting documents, making recommendations, and managing workflow exceptions.

In recent years, businesses have accelerated investments in AI-powered automation to improve productivity and support decision-making processes. Intelligent automation platforms combine machine learning, computer vision, natural language processing, and robotic process automation to automate more sophisticated business operations.

For example, financial institutions use AI-enhanced RPA solutions for fraud detection, customer verification, and compliance monitoring, while healthcare organizations deploy them for patient record management, insurance claims processing, and clinical documentation workflows.

Advancements in intelligent automation also allow businesses to identify process improvement opportunities through process mining and analytics tools. This capability helps organizations maximize automation returns while improving workforce productivity.

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Key Highlight: Siemens and Humanoid Bring Physical AI to Factory Logistics in 2026

A standout event in 2026 was the deployment of humanoid robots in industrial logistics operations by Siemens AG in collaboration with Humanoid and NVIDIA. The initiative introduced AI-powered humanoid robots into Siemens' production environment to automate logistics processes such as transporting materials and handling repetitive intralogistics tasks.

The deployment was carried out at Siemens' electronics manufacturing facility in Erlangen, Germany. According to the company, the humanoid robot successfully performed autonomous pick-and-place and transportation tasks, achieving a pick-and-place success rate exceeding 90%. The project leveraged NVIDIA's physical AI technologies and simulation capabilities to support robot training and deployment.

The collaboration demonstrates the integration of physical AI with industrial automation workflows. By automating material movement and logistics activities, the initiative aims to support manufacturing efficiency and address operational challenges associated with repetitive manual tasks in factory environments.

This development highlights the growing adoption of AI-enabled robotics within industrial operations. The successful deployment illustrates how manufacturers are exploring the use of physical AI and autonomous systems to support logistics processes and enhance operational productivity.

Segmentation Insights: Software Maintains Market Leadership While Services Deliver Fastest Growth Momentum

The software segment leads the robotic process automation market with approximately 68% share, supported by widespread adoption of SaaS-based automation platforms, bot orchestration tools, process discovery solutions, and AI-enabled workflow management systems. Enterprises continue investing in software platforms to automate high-volume business processes while improving scalability and operational efficiency. Meanwhile, the services segment is projected to register the fastest growth through 2033 as organizations increasingly require consulting, implementation, training, and managed services support to scale automation initiatives across multiple business functions. Rising demand for governance frameworks, change management, and enterprise-wide deployment expertise continues to strengthen growth prospects for service providers worldwide.

Regional Insights: North America Retains Leadership While Asia Pacific Records Fastest Expansion

North America holds the largest share of the robotic process automation market, accounting for approximately 38% of global value, supported by a mature enterprise automation ecosystem and strong adoption across banking, manufacturing, healthcare, and retail industries. The United States dominates regional demand due to extensive deployment of RPA platforms, robust cloud infrastructure, and the presence of major software vendors and system integration partners.

Europe represents approximately 27% of the global market and continues to expand through increasing automation investments across financial services, manufacturing, and government sectors. Germany remains a leading market due to its industrial automation expertise and strong digital transformation initiatives. Regulatory requirements surrounding compliance, reporting, and data governance are further supporting RPA adoption throughout the region.

Asia Pacific is emerging as one of the most dynamic growth regions, driven by rapid enterprise digitization in China, India, Japan, and South Korea. India's expanding BFSI sector, growing digital economy, and rising e-commerce activity are creating significant demand for automation solutions across customer onboarding, logistics, and financial operations.

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Key Players and Business Strategies

Leading players include UiPath, Automation Anywhere, SS&C Blue Prism, Microsoft Corporation, and NICE Ltd.

UiPath continues expanding its AI-powered automation portfolio through process mining, task discovery, and intelligent document processing capabilities to strengthen enterprise automation outcomes.

Automation Anywhere focuses on cloud-native automation platforms and generative AI integration, helping enterprises scale automation programs faster while reducing implementation complexity.

SS&C Blue Prism emphasizes governance, compliance, and enterprise-grade automation solutions, maintaining strong adoption across highly regulated industries including banking and healthcare.

Microsoft leverages its Power Automate ecosystem and Microsoft 365 integration to accelerate low-code automation adoption among enterprises and mid-sized organizations worldwide.

NICE continues investing in intelligent automation and AI-driven workflow optimization, helping organizations improve customer service, compliance management, and operational efficiency.

Business strategies across the market emphasize artificial intelligence integration, cloud deployment, low-code development environments, ecosystem partnerships, and industry-specific automation solutions designed to maximize enterprise productivity and long-term digital transformation outcomes.

Market Segmentation

By Component Type

Software

Services

By Deployment Model

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Hybrid

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By Industry

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail & Consumer Goods

Healthcare & Pharma

Manufacturing & Logistics

Misc.

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

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