NN, Inc. Appoints Robert Esch as President & CTO, Machined Products

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) ("NN" or the "Company"), a global diversified industrial company that engineers, co-develops and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies with six sigma quality, today announced the appointment of Robert Esch to the role of President & Chief Technical Officer, Machined Products, effective June 8, 2026. Esch has served as NN's technical and business development leader of machined products for several years. He brings an entrepreneurial and growth-minded agenda to the leadership role, which will help to serve NN's strategic growth initiatives and ongoing transformation.

"As part of our global leadership team, Rob is central to our growth programs. With this step we are aligning the other functions under Rob so that he is empowered at the highest level to make a difference for customers and the Company, both short-term and long-term," said Harold Bevis, CEO. "Rob is globally savvy and has held key roles for the Company with responsibility for the US, South America, Europe and China, which makes him exceptionally well-suited to lead our machined products businesses worldwide. He is already underway in his new role and is actively leading our efforts in the auto, electric grid and data center, commercial vehicle, medical and defense and electronics markets."

Rob Esch commented, "The precision machined products markets, where NN has multiple leadership positions, are constantly evolving and require active participation. This company has been my home for my entire professional career, and we have a great team and global capabilities. Now is the right time to elevate our performance to the next level."

Esch's leadership over multiple businesses will ensure a consistent technical agenda for those operations and their customers globally. He will lead NN's businesses historically known as Mobile Solutions Group in North America, South America, and Europe, and will additionally retain technical leadership over all Mobile Solutions sites worldwide. Esch holds a Bachelor of Science in Manufacturing Engineering Technology from Ferris State University.

About NN, Inc.

NN, Inc., a global diversified industrial company, combines advanced engineering and production capabilities with in-depth materials science expertise to design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies for a variety of markets on a global basis. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, NN has facilities in North America, South America, Europe and China. For more information about the company and its products, please visit www.nninc.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains express and implied forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding NN's pursuit of new end markets, NN's competitive position in the data center market, the success of NN's investments to meet the requirements of awarded business, and expected new business wins for 2026 and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "growth," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project", "trajectory" or other similar words, phrases or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are outside of management's control and that may cause actual results to be materially different from such statements. Such factors include, among others, general economic conditions and economic conditions in the industrial sector; material changes in the costs and availability of raw materials; the level of our indebtedness; our ability to secure, maintain or enforce patents or other appropriate protections for our intellectual property; and cyber liability or potential liability for breaches of our or our service providers' information technology systems or business operations disruptions. The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" included in the Company's filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict their occurrence or how they will affect the Company. The Company qualifies all forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.



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