Lighthouse Ltd: Lighthouse Launches Ernest, the AI Teammate That Transforms General AI into Hospitality Performance

Ernest is the "last mile" between today's frontier AI models and real commercial results, delivering intelligence, recommending the next move, and taking action across the systems hotel teams already use.

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / Lighthouse, the Commercial Operating Platform for the travel and hospitality industry, today launched Ernest, an AI built to be the newest member of every commercial team. Ernest bridges the gap between today's powerful frontier AI models and the specific data, systems and decisions at the core of each hotel's strategy.

AI has moved from experimental to essential for every hospitality business. While much of the industry has focused on how AI will reshape the guest experience, Lighthouse believes the larger transformation lies inside the commercial team and back office, where revenue, marketing, sales and distribution teams are held back by fragmented systems and repetitive work. Today's launch marks a defining moment for the hospitality industry and Lighthouse.

"Today's AI models are some of the most powerful systems ever created, but they're generalists. They don't understand your property, your market or your core systems," said Sean Fitzpatrick, CEO of Lighthouse. "That last mile, the bridge between a general AI model and a hospitality-specific outcome, is where Lighthouse now lives. Simply using AI isn't enough. The winners in this new era will be the commercial teams that close the gap between insight and action the fastest."

Teams aren't short on dashboards or systems. They're slowed down by siloed data and repetitive analysis. Ernest is a conversational interface that creates an AI workspace for the entire team.

"Ernest does three things for hoteliers," said Juanjo Rodríguez, Chief AI Officer at Lighthouse. "He delivers cross-platform intelligence, focuses the team by recommending the next move and takes action based on the guardrails you set. And the more your team works with Ernest, the sharper each interaction becomes."

Delivering intelligence

Ask Ernest a question and he answers like an experienced commercial leader. Commercial teams working alongside Ernest start each morning with competitive and performance analysis, demand signals and management presentations already prepared. He draws on Lighthouse data as well as data from the systems you already run, including your PMS, CRS, direct booking channel or other platforms. Ernest acts as the analysis layer, with every answer linked back to the underlying data, so you can see exactly where it came from.

Providing recommendations

Ernest doesn't stop at what happened; he tells you what to do next based on extensive hospitality context. Ernest normalizes signals across your sources, models scenarios and surfaces the revenue opportunities most busy teams would miss. He continuously learns the more you work with him, remembering the decisions your team prefers for a specific property or portfolio. His recommendations grow more refined based on real-world results, improving commercial actions with each decision cycle.

Taking action

Ernest is a system of action. With your approval and inside the guardrails you set, Ernest can automate tasks within your technology stack. Ernest provides more than 500 integrations across existing hospitality platforms and systems, so your tools finally work together as one. Every action is tracked and explainable, so teams move faster without giving up control.

"This is a new way for commercial teams to work," Fitzpatrick added. "By removing the friction for commercial teams, Ernest gives people their time back for strategy and real hospitality. Our goal is to make hospitality human again."

With Ernest, teams can ask any question and act on the answer in a single system. Recommendations increase the speed and quality of decisions. Routines run recurring work such as reports, alerts or the creation of branded decks delivered automatically through email, Slack or Teams. Ernest works at the user, property or portfolio level, with enterprise controls to keep your organization's data private.

Availability

Ernest is available today as a beta for select customers. Availability will expand globally through the remainder of 2026. Lighthouse will also be previewing Ernest at the HSMAI Commercial Strategy Conference June 16th-17th in San Antonio.

Learn more and join the waitlist: askernest.ai.

Contact info:

Adam Swart

EMAIL: ADAM.SWART@MYLIGHTHOUSE.COM

SOURCE: Lighthouse Ltd

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/lighthouse-launches-ernest-the-ai-teammate-that-transforms-gener-1174271