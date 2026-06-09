Fresha Accelerates Its 2026 Industry Engagement Strategy with Toronto Barbers Expo and HairCon Powered by Fresha

How Fresha Is Investing in the Future of Barbering Through Education, Events, and Community

Fresha, the world's leading booking platform for beauty and wellness, is continuing to expand its presence across the global barbering industry, supporting Toronto Barbers Expo Chapter IV Powered by Fresha on June 28, 2026, one of North America's largest and most anticipated barbering events.

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Fresha ambassadors and industry professionals gather ahead of Toronto Barbers Expo Powered by Fresha 2026.

Hosted by Iconic Men at the Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto, the event is set to bring together more than 50 internationally recognised educators, influencers, and industry leaders from around the world, alongside over 130 vendors, live competitions, private education sessions, networking opportunities, product showcases, and business development experiences. Widely regarded as one of Canada's premier barbering gatherings, Toronto Barbers Expo has become a destination for professionals looking to sharpen their skills, discover emerging trends, connect with industry leaders, and celebrate the craft of barbering.

This year's event will feature an impressive international lineup including some of Fresha's very own brand ambassadors: Josh Lamonaca, Andrea Amighetti, Sam Rascals, Alexi Michael, and Thaddeus Jayaseelan (Thad), alongside dozens of other influential educators and creators who continue to shape the future of modern barbering.

For Fresha, supporting Toronto Barbers Expo reflects a broader commitment to investing in the professional communities that drive the beauty and wellness industry forward.

While the company is best known for helping businesses manage bookings, payments, client relationships, and day-to-day operations, Fresha's vision extends far beyond software. As the platform continues to grow globally, supporting more than 140,000 businesses and facilitating over 35 million appointments every month, the company is increasingly investing in education, community-building, and industry partnerships that create meaningful opportunities for professionals both inside and outside the salon.

Fresha's growing presence at major industry events reflects the company's evolution from a booking platform into one of the most influential brands operating within the beauty and wellness industry today. As part of its broader 2026 industry engagement strategy, Fresha has significantly expanded its presence across leading beauty, wellness, hairdressing, and barbering events worldwide. Through event partnerships, ambassador activations, educational initiatives, and community-led experiences, the company is investing more heavily than ever in the professionals and businesses shaping the future of the industry.

Over the past decade, barbering has evolved into a truly global profession. Today's leading barbers are not only service providers but educators, entrepreneurs, content creators, mentors, and business owners. Through social media, education platforms, live events, and international collaborations, professionals are now able to share techniques, build audiences, and influence trends on a scale that would have been unimaginable just a few years ago.

As barbering continues to evolve into a global industry built on education, entrepreneurship, creativity, and community, the role of industry leaders has never been more important. Through social media, live education, mentorship, and business leadership, many of today's most influential barbers are helping shape the future of the profession while inspiring the next generation of talent.

Among them are Fresha's global ambassadors, who have built respected reputations both behind the chair and on some of the industry's biggest stages. Their participation at Toronto Barbers Expo reflects Fresha's ongoing commitment to supporting the educators, creators, and innovators who continue to push barbering forward and elevate standards across the profession.

"Toronto Barbers Expo represents everything that's great about barbering," said Andrea Amighetti, Fresha Ambassador. "You have educators, business owners, brands, and professionals from around the world coming together to learn, connect, and inspire one another. Those opportunities are incredibly important for the continued growth of our industry."

For Thaddeus, Founder of barbering academy Gradient, events such as Toronto Barbers Expo highlight the growing importance of education and collaboration within the profession.

"The barbering industry is evolving faster than ever," he said. "Events like this allow professionals to stay connected, exchange ideas, and continue developing their skills. Being able to learn directly from some of the best people in the industry is incredibly valuable. It's also exciting to see platforms like Fresha investing so heavily in education and professional development. They're helping bring together the people, businesses, and communities that continue to push our industry forward."

Sam Rascals, founder of Rascals Barbershop, believes the unique energy created by large-scale industry events remains one of their greatest strengths.

"Social media has made it easier than ever to connect with people around the world, but nothing replaces being able to meet face-to-face," he said. "The relationships, conversations, and inspiration that come from events like Toronto Barbers Expo can have a lasting impact on both careers and businesses. Fresha understands that. They're not just building technology, they're creating opportunities for professionals to connect, discover new ideas, and grow their businesses both online and in person."

Josh Lamonaca, Co-founder of MENSPIRE Salon and MENSPIRE Academy, echoed the importance of community within the profession.

"The strongest industries are built around people," he said. "When professionals come together to share knowledge, celebrate creativity, and support one another, everybody benefits. That's why events like this continue to be such an important part of barbering."

"As MENSPIRE has grown internationally, we've experienced firsthand how important the right technology partner can be. Fresha has been able to support us at scale across multiple locations while continuing to innovate for businesses of every size, from independent barbers to large enterprise groups. That's one of the reasons their presence across the industry continues to grow."

Toronto Barbers Expo forms part of a broader strategy that has seen Fresha significantly expand its presence at leading industry events around the world. As the company continues to grow globally, these partnerships create opportunities to engage directly with professionals, support education, celebrate industry talent, and contribute to the conversations shaping the future of barbering and beauty.

From educational showcases and ambassador appearances to large-scale industry partnerships, Fresha is increasingly investing in the communities that sit at the heart of the beauty and wellness industry, helping professionals connect, learn, and grow both online and in person.

Toronto Barbers Expo is just one milestone within Fresha's expanding 2026 events calendar. This weekend, the company will also take centre stage at HairCon Powered by Fresha, one of Europe's fastest-growing events for hairdressers, barbers, salon owners, educators, and beauty professionals.

Bringing together leading brands, educators, and businesses from across the industry, HairCon Powered by Fresha has quickly established itself as one of the most exciting dates in the professional calendar. Together, Toronto Barbers Expo and HairCon Powered by Fresha highlight Fresha's increasing presence at some of the industry's most influential gatherings, reinforcing the company's commitment to supporting professionals not only through technology, but through education, networking, inspiration, and community-building.

"As Fresha continues to grow globally, we're committed to investing in the people and communities that make this industry extraordinary," said William Zeqiri, Founder and CEO of Fresha. "From Toronto Barbers Expo to HairCon Powered by Fresha and beyond, we're building meaningful partnerships that support education, foster connection, and help professionals succeed. We believe the future of beauty and wellness will be shaped not only by technology, but by the strength of the communities behind it."

As Fresha continues executing its 2026 growth strategy, its increasing presence at leading industry events reflects a long-term commitment to supporting the professionals behind the beauty and wellness industry. Through strategic partnerships, industry education, ambassador programmes, and community initiatives, Fresha is helping create opportunities for businesses and individuals to connect, grow, and succeed while strengthening its position at the centre of the global beauty and wellness ecosystem.

About Fresha

Fresha is the world's leading AI-powered booking platform for beauty and wellness, trusted by over 140,000 partner businesses across more than 120 countries. Its fully integrated ecosystem spans scheduling, payments, marketing, team management, and a global consumer marketplace, giving beauty and wellness businesses everything they need to operate, grow, and scale. The Fresha Marketplace connects millions of consumers with salons, spas, barbershops, and wellness studios worldwide, with over one million monthly downloads and more than $1.4 billion in monthly transaction value. To learn more, visit fresha.com.

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Contacts:

Belle.taurua@fresha.com