MRCOOL Introduces the Smart WiFi Thermostat to Simplify Home Climate Control

Innovative low-voltage device eliminates complex rewiring, offering 90% compatibility with residential systems and multi-stage HVAC management.

HICKORY, KY / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / Most homeowners only think about their thermostat when a room feels too hot or an electric bill is higher than expected. But managing indoor comfort shouldn't be a source of stress or financial surprise.

MRCOOL, an innovator in user-friendly home heating and cooling solutions, announces the launch of the MRCOOL Smart WiFi Thermostat to bridge the gap between advanced HVAC hardware and simple daily home automation.

Engineered specifically for traditional 24V AC low-voltage setups, this new device eliminates the complex rewiring and technical barriers often associated with smart home upgrades, giving homeowners immediate control over their energy consumption and indoor comfort.

The device works with roughly 90% of conventional residential configurations, including gas furnaces, central air conditioners, boilers, heat pumps, and dual fuel systems.

"People don't want to fight with their HVAC equipment just to change the temperature," said Patrick McIntyre from the MRCOOL Research & Development Team. "They want something that talks to their system correctly from day one. That's what we've built here."

Key Product Features & Capabilities

Advanced Multi-Stage Management : For intricate ducted setups, the internal hardware manages up to four stages of heating (accommodating two-stage heat pumps alongside two-stage auxiliary heat) and two stages of cooling.

No Add-On Relays Required : The unit handles forced-air delivery systems as well as radiant in-floor or freestanding boiler loops out of the box.

Slim Architectural Profile : The MRCOOL Smart WiFi Thermostat features a sleek, wall-mounted profile measuring a compact 3.77x3.77 inches.

Flexible 7-Day Programmable Scheduling : Users can easily schedule their heating and cooling targets to match household routines. According to the U.S. Department of Energy guidance, cutting back on system runtime when a house is empty or when occupants are asleep significantly reduces energy usage.

Smart Ecosystem Integration : The thermostat features remote accessibility through the MRCOOL Connect app and supports hands-free voice adjustments via compatibility with voice assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Balanced Thermal Mapping: To eliminate hot and cold spots in rooms far from the primary hallway, the thermostat supports integration with up to ten remote sensors to sample temperatures across the entire home. (The MRCOOL Smart WiFi Thermostat Remote Room Sensors are sold separately.)

The MRCOOL Smart WiFi Thermostat is available now through local distributors, online retailers, and HVAC regional representatives. Homeowners looking to confirm system compatibility or access technical manuals can review the official MRCOOL Support Guide for Smart Thermostat Installation .

About MRCOOL

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Hickory, Kentucky, MRCOOL is an innovator in the HVAC industry, dedicated to revolutionizing home climate control through its "Comfort Made Simple" philosophy. As the creator of the only true DIY ductless heating and cooling system, MRCOOL leads the market in making advanced HVAC solutions attainable for everyone.

For more information, visit mrcool.com .

Media Contact: Melissa Boyster, Marketing Communications | Head Writer MRCOOL melissa.b@mrcool.com

SOURCE: MRCOOL

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/mrcoolr-introduces-the-smart-wifi-thermostat-to-simplify-home-climate-1173005