The campaign marks the first HoldCo adoption of agentic advertising in Spain, combining autonomous AI with direct access to premium CTV inventory for measurable efficiency gains

PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM), the leading AI-powered ad tech company delivering digital advertising performance, announces its first agentic advertising campaign in Spain, developed in partnership with Havas for client Movistar, part of Telefónica Group, a leading provider of telecommunication services. The campaign marks a key milestone in the adoption of agentic AI within programmatic media buying across Europe, bringing new levels of automation, transparency, and efficiency to Connected TV (CTV).

The campaign was executed using AgenticOS, PubMatic's proprietary AI operating system that uses autonomous agents to plan, manage, and optimise campaigns in real-time through Activate, PubMatic's direct-to-supply media buying platform.

By processing a natural language brief through the Claude Large Language Model (LLM), AgenticOS converted campaign objectives into a live programmatic activation. Agents working across the platform ingested the campaign brief, autonomously selected CTV inventory, applied frequency controls and brand safety parameters, and optimised bids in real-time, all while following the client's specific guardrails and preferences. This process freed the Havas team to focus on strategy and client outcomes, while the platform delivered efficiency, precision, and full transparency across the entire campaign.

A new benchmark in AI-driven efficiency for CTV advertising

Spain's CTV market is growing rapidly and European businesses are increasingly ready to meet it: 68% of EU businesses believe adopting agentic technology will give them a competitive advantage, according to the American Express Business Barometer. This campaign demonstrates what's possible when that readiness meets agentic automation and direct inventory access at scale. AgenticOS reduced setup time by up to 80%, enabling deployment within minutes while maintaining consistent standards of accuracy and transparency.

Campaign results validated the approach decisively: CPM came in 18% below target and impressions exceeded target by 23%. The campaign ran in-stream across high-quality, brand-safe CTV environments, with frequency controls per user and direct access to Spain's premium CTV publishers. Cost efficiency and reach performance improved simultaneously, not as a trade-off.

As Germán Becker, Digital Transformation Manager at Havas Media Network, explains, "this campaign with Movistar is a clear example of how agentic AI can transform the way we plan and activate media in CTV. At Havas, we believe in solutions that bring greater control, transparency, and measurable results for our clients, and this collaboration with PubMatic clearly moves us in that direction. AgenticOS helps us streamline execution across platforms and data sources, enabling our team to dedicate more time to strategy and client partnerships."

Pablo Morales, Director, Advertiser Solutions, PubMatic, adds "This campaign proves that agentic technology is no longer a pilot concept. A global Holding Company and a Tier 1 telco have now run a fully agentic programmatic campaign in Spain, with results that outperformed on every metric. The question for the rest of the market is not whether agentic works. It is how quickly they choose to move."

Esther López, Head of Media, Telefónica, also commented,"By working with Havas and PubMatic, we have demonstrated that agentic AI can operate with the level of rigour and performance that brands require. This is not an experiment. It is the foundation of a smarter and more responsible way to invest in media. What it unlocks for the future-greater precision, less friction, and more room for the thinking that truly drives business results-is what excites us the most."

AgenticOS, launched at CES in January 2026 and already deployed across multiple markets, is an operating system of more than 20 agents that includes: Audience Discovery, Inventory Marketplace and Curation, Media Activation, including brand safety and budget capping, Deal Management, Fee Transparency, and Insights, and connects to partner agents, inventory and data partners through current and new protocols. These agents operate across PubMatic's compounding assets: premium inventory spanning 2,000+ publishers and 100,000+ sites and apps, including 28 of the top 30 global streamers; a data ecosystem of 300+ data and commerce media partners giving agents continuously learning targeting and audience capabilities; and direct activation through Activate, enabling real-time buying without intermediaries all running on advanced owned and operated infrastructure purpose-built for accelerated computing and analytics.

This Spanish activation follows the success of PubMatic's recent AgenticOS campaigns with Abovo Maxlead in the Netherlands and Amnet in France for its client InterBev underscoring the company's accelerating EMEA expansion and growing momentum in bringing AI-powered, agentic advertising solutions to market across the region.

About PubMatic

PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) is the leading AI-powered ad tech company delivering digital advertising performance. Through an intelligent, unified platform that connects buyers, publishers, data partners, and commerce media networks, PubMatic delivers superior performance with greater transparency, control, and efficiency.

Since 2006, PubMatic has pioneered every major advance in programmatic advertising, from enabling the first OpenRTB transactions to embedding AI-driven optimization and privacy-focused innovation across its platform. With omnichannel scale, proven reliability, and a track record of continuous innovation, PubMatic is building a more intelligent, profitable, and sustainable digital advertising ecosystem. Built to Connect. Powered to Perform.

About Havas Media Network

Founded in 1835 in Paris, Havas is one of the world's largest global communications groups, with nearly 23,000 people in over 100 countries. With the ambition to help brands unlock Growth, Powered by Desire, Havas brings together creativity, media, technology and production capabilities to build strong, desirable brands that people genuinely want to engage with. Its integrated model is supported by Converged.AI, the Group's operating system that unifies data, technology and AI to deliver optimized, scalable marketing solutions across the full customer journey. AI-driven, fueled by human ingenuity, and grounded in the belief that desire drives both brand performance and business outcomes, Havas teams collaborate within Havas Villages worldwide to cultivate reputation, relevance and long-term preference for clients. Havas is equally committed to its people, fostering inclusive, responsible and inspiring workplaces where talent can thrive, because desire also starts from within. Further information is available at www.havas.com.

About Telefónica

Telefónica is one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world. The company provides communication, information, and entertainment solutions, with operations in Europe and Latin America. Supported by best-in-class mobile, broadband and television services, Telefónica offers its customers a wide range of digital services and cutting-edge technology under globally recognised brands.

About Movistar

Movistar a brand owned by Telefónica, is a leading telecommunications company in Spain and Latin America. It offers fixed line, mobile, internet and television services, providing innovative digital solutions to millions of customers across its markets.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260609675674/en/

Contacts:

Purpose North America, PubMatic@PurposeNorthAmerica.com