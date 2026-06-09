Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2026) - CEM (Capital Event Management Ltd.) ("CEM") is pleased to announce the upcoming 3rd Annual Bermuda Capital Event, taking place June 12-14, 2026, in Hamilton, Bermuda.

The 2026 Bermuda Capital Event will bring together 54 companies and more than 60 investors for a weekend of curated one-to-one meetings, networking opportunities, and capital markets discussions. This year's premier event features a diverse mix of sectors, with a particular emphasis on mining and technology companies.

Structured around CEM's proven one-to-one meeting format, the event is designed to facilitate meaningful dialogue between company management teams and investors. Pre-scheduled meetings are conducted in a focused 20-minute format that maximizes efficiency while allowing participants to explore investment opportunities, corporate developments, and long-term strategic objectives.

Now in its third year, the Bermuda Capital Event has become a valued part of CEM's annual event calendar, offering an intimate island setting that encourages high-quality interactions between issuers and investors.

Adam Currie, President of CEM, commented:

"The Bermuda Capital Event offers a unique opportunity for companies and investors to engage in a highly productive setting. By bringing together a select group of market participants and facilitating structured one-to-one meetings, we continue to create an environment that supports meaningful connections and long-term relationships within the capital markets community."

The Bermuda Capital Event is one of six capital events hosted by CEM throughout the year, alongside its ongoing program of virtual meetings, strategic advisory services, and investment activities through its Partner's Fund.

About CEM (Capital Event Management Ltd.)

CEM (Capital Event Management Ltd.) connects small-cap companies with a curated network of institutional and high-conviction investors through weekend events and structured one-to-one virtual meetings. With over 15 years of capital events and a trusted investor network, CEM supports more efficient capital formation and helps companies build meaningful, long-term relationships.

In addition to its core convening business, CEM provides strategic advisory services and invests through its Partner's Fund, backing select opportunities emerging from its network.

For more information, visit cem.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300454

Source: Capital Event Management Ltd.