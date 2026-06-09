Wissen Research LLC: AI in Healthcare Emerges as High-Growth Opportunity, with Market Projected to Reach US$ 146.3 Billion by 2031 - Latest Report by Wissen Research

SHERIDAN, Wyo., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global AI in healthcare market is projected to grow from USD 20.2 billion in 2025 to USD 146.3 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 39% during the forecast period (2026-2031), according to a new study by Wissen Research.

The Artificial Intelligence in healthcare market is expanding rapidly, driven by the growing volume of healthcare data, increasing demand for precision medicine, and the need to improve clinical and operational efficiency. AI technologies are being integrated into medical imaging, drug discovery, clinical decision support, remote patient monitoring, and hospital workflow management to enhance diagnostic accuracy and reduce costs. The widespread adoption of electronic health records (EHRs), advances in generative AI and machine learning, and supportive regulatory initiatives are further accelerating market growth, enabling healthcare providers to deliver more personalized and proactive patient care, according to Mayur Jain, Research Expert at Wissen Research.

Need Additional Insights? Request a Custom Report: https://www.wissenresearch.com/request-customization/?report=artificial-intelligence-ai-in-healthcare-market



Technology Advancements Reshaping the AI in Healthcare Market

Development in generative AI, LLMs, and multimodal machine learning is transforming the AI in healthcare market through enhanced clinical decision-making, better medical documentation, and more accurate diagnoses. Imaging systems with AI capabilities are now able to accurately identify issues within images taken through radiology or pathology. Predictive analytics is providing valuable assistance in assessing risks and managing patients better. The combination of cloud computing, edge AI, and federated learning allows for secure processing of vast amounts of healthcare data without endangering the privacy of individuals.

Key Market Drivers for the AI in Healthcare Market:

The increasing amount of healthcare data is promoting AI use.

There is growing demand for timely, precise, and customized diagnosis, which promotes the implementation of AI.

Healthcare costs and labor shortage are also encouraging automation through AI.

Telemedicine and remote monitoring solutions create further scope for AI application.

Technological developments in generative AI, machine learning, and cloud computing are improving healthcare operations.

Government support and investment have boosted the development and application of AI technologies.

Request a PDF sample for more Insights: https://www.wissenresearch.com/request-a-sample/?report=artificial-intelligence-ai-in-healthcare-market

Market Challenges for the AI in Healthcare Industry

Issues pertaining to data privacy and data protection pose a significant barrier because artificial intelligence is built using a huge amount of sensitive patient data that should meet the strict regulatory requirements. Ineffective interoperability between various health care information technology systems, coupled with a fragmented data landscape, could also pose problems in developing an algorithm.

Another obstacle associated with using artificial intelligence in the health care industry includes high costs involved in implementing AI. These include infrastructure and staff costs. Regulatory challenges and the need for validation of AI algorithms could also slow down their adoption.

There are also concerns regarding bias in AI algorithms and transparency of AI models. This can affect clinical decision making.

Recent Strategic Developments in the AI in Healthcare Market

The deals being struck across the industry tell a clear story - companies are doubling down on scalable automation solutions, such as scheduling and documentation, coding and billing, and managing patient flow etc., increasingly through partnerships rather than solo efforts.

In May 2026, IBM (US) and Fujitsu (Japan) announced a partnership to create an independent medical cloud solution to deploy AI throughout hospitals. The two companies collaborated to digitize health information, automate documentation and coding, and improve clinical support and medical research across Japan.

In March 2026, Amazon Web Services (U.S) launched Amazon Connect Health, which provides an agentic AI solution for appointment scheduling, ambient documentation, medical coding, and patient insights. The new platform helps decrease administrative burden, speed up revenue cycles, and connect directly to EHR systems in order to help improve clinician and patient experiences.

Key Insights from AI in Healthcare Market Analysis

The application of generative AI and large language models is increasing in both clinical and administrative applications.

Areas where AI is used include medical imaging, drug discovery, and clinical decision support.

AI-powered remote monitoring for patients is increasing and improving patient care in chronic conditions.

Cloud-based computing and interoperability of EHRs allow the implementation of AI at scale.

Regulatory frameworks for AI-enabled medical devices are being developed for commercialization.

North America is dominating the market, but Asia-Pacific is projected to show rapid growth due to digital health initiatives.

Key Players in the AI in Healthcare Market

Leading companies in the AI in healthcare market are focusing on product innovation, strategic collaborations, and expanding automation capabilities to strengthen their competitive position.

Company Key Focus Area Alphabet (United States) Generative AI, clinical data analytics, and cloud-based healthcare solutions. Microsoft Corporation (United States) AI-enabled healthcare cloud, clinical workflows, and ambient intelligence. NVIDIA Corporation (United States) AI computing platforms for medical imaging, genomics, and drug discovery. Amazon Web Services (AWS) (United States) Cloud infrastructure and AI services for healthcare data and analytics. Intuitive Surgical (United States) AI-assisted robotic surgery and digital surgical ecosystems. IBM (United States) Enterprise AI, healthcare analytics, and life sciences research solutions. Medtronic (United States) AI-driven medical devices and remote patient monitoring technologies. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) AI-powered diagnostic imaging and connected patient care solutions. Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany) AI-enhanced imaging, diagnostics, and clinical decision support. GE HealthCare (United States) AI-enabled imaging, ultrasound, and precision healthcare technologies. Alphabet (United States) Generative AI, clinical data analytics, and cloud-based healthcare solutions.

Regional Analysis and Growth Opportunities in the AI in Healthcare Market

North America leads the AI in healthcare market, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high digital health adoption, substantial AI investments, and supportive regulatory initiatives. The presence of major technology and healthcare companies further accelerates innovation and commercialization.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth, supported by expanding healthcare digitization, rising government investments in AI, large patient populations, and increasing adoption of telehealth in countries such as China, India, and Japan. Growing healthcare expenditure and improving data infrastructure create significant market opportunities.

Europe is experiencing steady growth due to strong regulatory frameworks, increasing use of AI in diagnostics and medical imaging, and investments in digital healthcare transformation. Meanwhile, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa present emerging opportunities, driven by healthcare modernization, expanding cloud infrastructure, and increasing demand for AI-enabled clinical and operational solutions.

Offering Type & Deployment Type Insights

In 2025, Software solutions dominated the AI in healthcare market due to the rapid deployment of generative AI applications, flexible cloud-based delivery models, and shorter implementation cycles compared with hardware-intensive solutions. Hospitals and healthcare providers are increasingly adopting AI software for clinical decision support, ambient documentation, workflow automation, and medical coding. The segment is further supported by growing investment in healthcare AI software startups and evolving regulatory frameworks that facilitate the development and continuous improvement of AI-enabled Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) solution.

The cloud deployment modelled in the AI in healthcare market by deployment type owing to its scalability, fast deployment, and high performance in supporting heavy-duty AI applications. Increasing usage of cloud technology by healthcare companies for clinical analysis, ambient documentation, and compliance with regulations is enabled by secure cloud infrastructure, continuous updates, and cheaper initial investment compared to on-premises technologies. The increased need for HPC capacity, increasing usage of AI healthcare applications, favorable governmental digital healthcare programs, and preference for SaaS models are key drivers behind the increased cloud deployment of AI applications in healthcare.

To purchase the complete AI in Healthcare Market report and access detailed forecasts, competitive insights, and growth opportunities, visit:https://www.wissenresearch.com/market-research-reports-pricings/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-healthcare-market/

Market Segmentation Snapshot

The global AI in healthcare market is segmented across offering types, deployment types, function type, application type, tool type, end users and regions:

By Offering Type:

Services

AI Technologies

Niche/Point Solutions

Software Solutions

Hardware Solution

By Deployment Type:

Hybrid Models

On-Premise Models

Cloud Based Models

By Function Type:

Treatment Planning & Personalization

Diagnosis & Early Detection

Patient Engagement & Remote Monitoring

Post Treatment Surveillance

Pharmacy Management

Data Management & Analytics

Administrative

By Application Type:

Clinical Application

Non-Clinical Application

By Tool Type:

Generative AI

Computer Vision

Image Analysis

Context Aware Computing

Machine Learning (Ml)

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

By End User Type:

Healthcare Payers

Healthcare Providers

Patients

Other End Users

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Future Outlook for the AI in Healthcare Market

Progress made in generative artificial intelligence, multimodal machine learning, and cloud computing is enabling increased capabilities of AI in health care. The increased investment in research, partnership between technology and health care companies, and positive regulatory developments have created substantial opportunities for growth in this area. With an emphasis on personalization, operational efficiency, and evidence-based decision making in health care systems, there are likely to be more applications of AI in coming years.

Expert Profile | Mayur Jain, Wissen Research



Mayur Jain is a Research Expert at Wissen Research with multidomain expertise with more than 12+ years of experience in market research industry.

Email: mayur@wissenresearch.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mayur-jain-0190542a/

About Wissen Research

Wissen Research is a global market intelligence and consulting firm specializing in healthcare, life sciences, technology, and emerging industries. The company provides data-driven insights, strategic market analysis, and industry forecasts to help organizations make informed business decisions and identify new growth opportunities across global markets

Company Contact :

Wissen Research LLC,

Gould St, Ste R,

Sheridan, WY 82801,

Phone: (+1) 510 240 9853

Email: info@wissenresearch.com

Website: https://www.wissenresearch.com/

Blog: https://www.wissenresearch.com/insights/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wissen-research

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ai-in-healthcare-emerges-as-high-growth-opportunity-with-market-projected-to-reach-us-146-3-billion-by-2031---latest-report-by-wissen-research-302795504.html