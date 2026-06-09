On June 9, the results of the 65th Monde Selection Awards were announced in Paris. Three products from Sichuan Emei-shan Zhuyeqing Tea Co., Ltd. of China-Zhuyeqing Tea, Bitanpiaoxue Jasmine Tea, and Wanziqianhong Black Tea-were awarded the Grand Gold Quality Award. Few precedents exist for a brand, in its first participation, to receive the Grand Gold Quality Award across three categories.

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Zhuyeqing Debuts at the 2026 Monde Selection, the "Oscars of the Food Industry," Sweeping Three Grand Gold Quality Awards

Founded in 1961, Monde Selection each year invites more than 80 Michelin-starred chefs and other food experts to conduct a 150-day blind evaluation of products across six dimensions-visual aspect, odour, taste, aftertaste, texture mouthfeel, and packaging-and more than 20 indicators. Only those scoring above 90 points qualify for the Grand Gold Quality Award, with an award rate of 3%. Selected from over 3,000 products across more than 90 countries and regions, Zhuyeqing tea represents Chinese tea with consistent quality, setting a world-class benchmark.

According to the jury's evaluation report, the three teas demonstrate distinct strengths in raw materials, craftsmanship, and flavor. Zhuyeqing Tea is grown on Mount Emei, the birthplace of green tea. The jury praised its early-spring high-mountain freshness, upright leaf form during infusion, tender chestnut notes, and lingering sweetness. Bitanpiaoxue Jasmine Tea delivers a rare sensory experience-"blossoms to smell and see"-and is described as "a perfect balance of jasmine and green tea, with floral notes over a fresh infusion." Wanziqianhong Black Tea presents an amber liquor with floral, fruity, and honeyed notes, complemented by a distinct oolong-inspired rocky character, a mellow body, and a clean finish. The three teas offer distinct flavor profiles while maintaining equally high quality. They suit a wide range of taste preferences and drinking occasions.

Sichuan Emei-shan Zhuyeqing Tea Co., Ltd. has previously earned multiple international gold awards. Zhuyeqing Tea won the World Green Tea Association Gold Award twice and was selected as a UNESCO International Tea Day Special Recommendation. Bitanpiaoxue Jasmine Tea received GOLD Scented Teas at THE LEAFIES International Tea Awards. Consistent gold wins across multiple categories reinforce "Zhuyeqing" as a globally recognized benchmark of premium quality.

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Contacts:

QI Cong

qicong@zhuyeqing-tea.com

http://www.zhuyeqing-tea.com