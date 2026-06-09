CMG Financial: CMG Home Loans Welcomes Ellen Schuler, Sales Manager

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / CMG Home Loans, the retail arm of the well-capitalized and privately held mortgage lender, CMG Financial, is proud to announce the hire of Sales Manager, Ellen Schuler (NMLS# 409880). One of San Antonio's most respected mortgage professionals, Schuler brings more than 20 years of industry experience, a longstanding reputation for exceptional client service, and deep relationships throughout the Texas housing market.

Since launching her mortgage career, Schuler spent more than a decade in senior branch leadership at her most recent employer, Cornerstone Home Lending, where she was consistently recognized as one of the company's top producers. Over the course of her career, she has closed over $1 Billion in loan volume for San Antonio families, builders, and Realtor partners, earning a reputation for fast closings, repeat clients, and a service standard that consistently ranks among the highest in the local mortgage industry.

"After 20+ years in this business, I've learned that the right partners make all the difference," said Schuler. "From my first conversation, it was clear they were committed to giving me a platform to grow. Not just my production, but the way I serve people. CMG gives my builder and Realtor partners more support than ever, and it lets me expand the concierge experience I've always wanted to offer the relationships I value most."

"What sets Ellen Schuler apart isn't just her experience, it's the way she shows up for people," added Jesse Moore, Area Sales Manager. "For over 20 years, she's earned the trust of San Antonio home buyers one relationship at a time, sitting down with each client personally and walking beside them through every step of the journey. That same authenticity is why Realtors and builders across this city keep coming back to her. Ellen treats clients like neighbors and partners like family, and that's the heart of what we do here. We couldn't be more excited to welcome her to the team."

Schuler will continue to serve her existing clients and Realtor partners and is actively expanding capacity for new relationships across San Antonio, the Texas Hill Country, and surrounding markets.

About CMG Home Loans

CMG Home Loans is a privately held, well-capitalized mortgage lender founded in 1993. Known for its proprietary technology, retail innovation, and customer-centric approach, CMG focuses on empowering homeownership through smarter lending solutions.

CMG currently operates in all states, including the District of Columbia, and holds approvals with FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA. CMG is widely known through the mortgage banking and housing markets for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency. (CMG Mortgage, Inc. NMLS ID# 1820 (https://www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org) Visit: https://www.cmghomeloans.com/

Media Contact

Alina Lundholm

Phone: (847) 380-1954

Email: alundholm@cmgfi.com

SOURCE: CMG Financial

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/cmg-home-loans-welcomes-ellen-schuler-sales-manager-1174482