Avolta AG
/ Key word(s): Contract
Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) has secured an eight-year extension for its travel retail operations at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX). The agreement covers over 1,400m2 in Terminal 4, the airport's busiest terminal.
The extension covers travel convenience, specialty retail and duty-free, with Avolta continuing as Phoenix Sky Harbor's exclusive duty-free retailer. The offer is designed to serve both domestic and international travelers through a mix of travel essentials, local concepts and global brands.
For further information:
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Avolta AG
|Brunngässlein 12
|4010 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41612664444
|E-mail:
|Headoffice@dufry.com
|Internet:
|https://www.avoltaworld.com/
|ISIN:
|CH0023405456
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2342682
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2342682 09.06.2026 CET/CEST