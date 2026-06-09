Baltimore Therapist and Yoga Instructor Amanda Baker Launches You Amaze Me LLC and Alchemize Community to Redefine Mental Health Healing

Licensed clinical social worker Amanda Baker brings together yoga-based therapy, creative expression and community to offer a new path for people who feel left behind by traditional mental health care.

BALTIMORE, Md., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amanda Baker, a licensed clinical social worker and 500-hour registered yoga teacher, has officially launched You Amaze Me LLC, an integrative wellness brand rooted in the belief that authenticity is not just a personal value but a therapeutic intervention. Alongside the formal launch, Baker is opening enrollment to Alchemize, a weekly virtual community that brings together yoga psychology, somatic practices, creative expression and peer connection for people who have found that conventional therapy alone has not been enough.

"You Amaze Me is this mirror to reflect to people the amazement that is within them," Baker said. "Whether that is through individual yoga-based therapy, group community, workshops or creative expression, the goal is the same: to help people connect with their wholeness and live a more fulfilling life." She hopes to support people in moving beyond traditional diagnostic labels and learn to better attune to their bodies, symptoms, emotions, authentic and intuitive knowing.

Baker spent more than a decade working as a therapist across residential treatment, school settings and group private practice before launching her own business in January 2026. She holds a master's degree in social work from the University of Maryland and completed a 300-hour yoga psychology certification with renowned instructor Ashley Turner. Her work integrates mind-body practices into clinical care, addressing trauma, anxiety, depression and ADHD through approaches that go beyond traditional talk therapy.

ABOUT ALCHEMIZE

Alchemize is a virtual weekly community that meets for 60 to 90 minutes and serves as what Baker describes as a come-as-you-please support space. Sessions include guided meditation, breathwork, somatic movement and facilitated discussion. A signature feature is the hot seat, a volunteer-based format in which Baker offers live one-on-one therapeutic work while the community witnesses, creating connection through shared human experience in a way traditional private therapy rarely allows.

"What I have found is that Alchemize is for the 10 percent," Baker said. "The people for whom the standard models have not worked, but also for those who have done the work, understand the concepts and are now ready to fully embody and live what they have learned. They want community with others who have been through it too and want to keep going."

Alchemize is open to adults nationwide and can be accessed through youamazeme.org, where visitors will also find Baker's published poetry collections, You Amaze Me apparel and links to her podcast and social media. Baker delivers herself in a process-oriented fashion to emphasize that transformation and satisfaction occurs within the process, the journey.

CORPORATE WELLNESS

Baker currently delivers a quarterly therapeutic yoga program for employees at McCormick and Company, the global spice and flavorings brand headquartered in Hunt Valley, Md. The program offers employees a structured opportunity to reset, reduce stress and reconnect with a sense of purpose within their organization. Baker is expanding her corporate offering to other mid-size and enterprise employers seeking clinician-led wellness programming that goes beyond standard app-based solutions.

ABOUT YOU AMAZE ME LLC

You Amaze Me LLC is a Baltimore-based integrative wellness brand founded by Amanda Baker, LCSW-C, 500hr RYT, offering individual yoga-based therapy, the Alchemize community, corporate wellness workshops, published poetry and apparel. The brand is built on three guiding phrases: authenticity is a therapeutic intervention, your presence is your medicine and your mess is your message. Learn more at youamazeme.org.

MEDIA CONTACT



Amanda Baker, LCSW-C

You Amaze Me LLC

youamazeme.org

youamazemellc@gmail.com

Call/Text: 443-330-2426

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