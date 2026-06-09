Cornerstone Speaking & Coaching: Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching Launches the Speak2SELL Sales Training Workshop for Corporate Teams, Entrepreneurs, and Sales Organizations Across North Dakota

The Speak2SELL Sales Training Workshop, a structured half-day and full-day sales communication and conversion program developed by Maxwell Leadership Certified Coach Ryan Botner, is now available as a standalone product for sales teams, corporate events, and association conferences across Bismarck, Fargo, Minot, and the Midwest.

WASHBURN, ND / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching today announced the launch of the Speak2SELL Sales Training Workshop, a standalone half-day and full-day sales communication and conversion program that teaches entrepreneurs, sales professionals, and organizational teams a structured framework for increasing close rates, improving prospect communication, and building the daily accountability habits that produce consistent revenue growth.

The workshop was developed by founder Ryan Botner , a Maxwell Leadership Certified Coach with more than 17 years of experience in high-performance sales, entrepreneurship, and leadership development. Speak2SELL is built around a four-stage sales conversation framework, connect, diagnose, position, and guide, that addresses the root causes of inconsistent sales performance: the absence of a structured communication approach, the failure to diagnose prospect needs before presenting solutions, and the lack of a follow-up system that generates consistent activity independent of individual motivation.

"Most sales training focuses on what to say," Botner said. "Speak2SELL focuses on how to listen, and how to turn what you hear into a conversation that builds genuine trust and guides a natural decision. The result is salespeople who close more consistently, not because they have a better script, but because they are having better conversations."

The Speak2SELL Sales Training Workshop is structured to address four consistent failure points in sales team performance. The first is the opening of a sales conversation; most salespeople signal their transactional intent within the first moments of contact, putting prospects immediately on the defensive. The second is the diagnostic phase, in which the majority of salespeople present their solution before fully understanding the prospect's actual situation, producing pitches that feel generic rather than relevant. The third is value positioning, presenting solutions in the salesperson's language rather than in the terms the prospect used to describe their own problem. The fourth is the guide stage, the close, which becomes a natural conversation conclusion when the first three stages are executed well, rather than a high-pressure moment that generates resistance.

"Sales is not persuasion. It is a service. When a salesperson walks into a conversation genuinely focused on understanding the prospect's situation rather than closing a transaction, everything changes. Speak2SELL gives teams the framework to make that orientation systematic, so that serve-first selling is not dependent on the salesperson's personality, but on a repeatable process anyone on the team can execute."- Ryan Botner, Founder, Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching.

The workshop is available in three formats. The half-day format delivers the complete Speak2SELL framework with live practice sessions and team debrief, suited for sales team meetings, company training days, and conference breakout sessions.

The full-day format expands the workshop to include the firm's Touchpoint Selling follow-up system alongside the Speak2SELL communication framework, providing teams with both the conversation skills and the daily activity structure required for consistent revenue generation. An ongoing coaching integration is also available, pairing the workshop with Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching's accountability and performance tracking programs to sustain behavior change beyond the training event.

Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching was founded in 2022, employs seven team members, and has served more than 500 clients across North Dakota and the Midwest. The Speak2SELL Sales Training Workshop is available for corporate events, sales team kickoffs, association conferences, and organizational training programs across Bismarck, Fargo, Minot, and throughout North Dakota and the region. Event planners, sales leaders, and association program directors interested in booking the workshop can begin with a complimentary Strategy Call at cornerstonespeaking.com. Media inquiries should be directed to Vicki Prentice.

About Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching

Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching is a leadership and business coaching firm founded in 2022 by Ryan Botner, a Maxwell Leadership Certified Speaker and Coach based in Washburn, North Dakota. The firm specializes in sales performance coaching through its proprietary Speak2SELL and Touchpoint Selling frameworks, leadership development, and business packaging for acquisitions and exits. Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching employs seven team members and serves entrepreneurs, sales organizations, and leadership teams across Bismarck, Fargo, Minot, and throughout North Dakota and the Midwest.

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SOURCE: Cornerstone Speaking & Coaching

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/cornerstone-speaking-and-coaching-launches-the-speak2sell-sales-1174758