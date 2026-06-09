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WKN: A2DLV9 | ISIN: FR0013233012 | Ticker-Symbol: 6IV
Tradegate
09.06.26 | 18:49
3,215 Euro
-5,72 % -0,195
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INVENTIVA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INVENTIVA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,4403,46522:51
3,2103,27022:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.06.2026 22:10 Uhr
170 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

INVENTIVA: Statement of Total Voting Rights and Shares Forming The Company's Share Capital as of May 22, 2026

Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code

Market: Euronext Paris

ISIN code / Mnemo: FR0013233012 / IVA

Web site: www.inventivapharma.com

DateNumber of Shares OutstandingTotal Voting Rights, Gross (1)Total Voting Rights, Net (2)
May 22, 2026209 007 475218 082 368218 082 368
  1. The total number of gross (or "theoretical") voting rights is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
  1. The total number of net (or "exercisable at a Shareholders' Meeting") voting rights is calculated without taking into account shares for which voting rights have been suspended, i.e. treasury shares (including shares purchased under the liquidity contract). It is released in order to ensure that the public is properly informed.


About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of an orally administered small molecule for the treatment of patients with MASH. The Company is currently evaluating lanifibranor, a novel pan-PPAR agonist, in the NATiV3 pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of adult patients with MASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ticker: IVA, ISIN: FR0013233012) and on the Nasdaq Global Market in the United States (ticker: IVA). https://www.inventivapharma.com

Contacts

Media Relations

Pascaline Clerc:media@inventivapharma.com

Mark Corbae:inventivapr@icrhealthcare.com

Investor Relations

David Nikodem: IR@inventivapharma.com

Patricia L. Bank:patti.bank@icrhealthcare.com

Attachment

  • Inventiva - PR - Voting Rights - EN - 06 09 2026

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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