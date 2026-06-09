The Wilhite Law Firm Named to Two Prestigious Denver Business Journal Law Firm Rankings

Firm recognized among the biggest Denver-area law firms and law firms ranked by number of women attorneys

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / The Wilhite Law Firm has been named to two Denver Business Journal 2026 law firm rankings: " The biggest law firms in the Denver area " and " Denver-area law firms ranked by number of women attorneys ." The firm was ranked the 38th-largest law firm in the area, with 32 local attorneys, and is represented by the 28th-most female attorneys of any law firm in the Denver area, with 15.

The rankings review law firms across the seven-county Denver area, including Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas and Jefferson counties. The Denver Business Journal ranked firms by the total number of attorneys and the number of women attorneys in the Denver area using information gathered through firm questionnaires and its own research.

According to the Denver Business Journal, the 140 largest law firms in Denver employ more than 3,000 local lawyers, including more than 1,200 women attorneys across the region.

The Wilhite Law Firm's inclusion reflects its continued growth in Colorado's legal market and its work representing injured people and families across the state. The firm serves clients from its Denver office at 1600 N. Ogden St., as well as from offices in Aurora, Boulder, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, Grand Junction and Greeley.

"Being included on these lists matters because it reflects the people who show up every day for our clients," said Rob Wilhite , owner, president and lead litigation attorney at The Wilhite Law Firm. "I'm proud of our team and especially proud to see the work of our women attorneys recognized in this way."

In all, the rankings provide a local snapshot of The Wilhite Law Firm's Denver-area attorney base and the role of its women attorneys in serving clients across Colorado. The firm represents injured people and families in cases involving vehicle crashes, workplace injuries, defective products, wrongful death claims and other matters tied to negligence.

About The Wilhite Law Firm

The Wilhite Law Firm is a personal injury law firm serving clients throughout Colorado and Texas. The firm represents people injured in accidents and other matters involving negligence, including vehicle crashes, workplace injuries, defective products and wrongful death claims. The firm's Colorado offices include Denver, Aurora, Boulder, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, Grand Junction and Greeley.

Media Contact

Suzanna Branish

sbranish@wilhitelawfirm.com

The Wilhite Law Firm

1600 N. Ogden St.

Denver, CO 80218

(303) 466-3529

https://www.wilhitelawfirm.com/

SOURCE: The Wilhite Law Firm



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-wilhite-law-firm-named-to-two-prestigious-denver-business-jo-1174748