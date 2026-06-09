Plymouth, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2026) - EarliPoint Health, a leader in FDA-cleared eye-tracking technology for early autism diagnosis and outcome measurement, today announced a strategic partnership with Zest Pediatric Network, the nation's first concierge-style direct pediatric care network. Together, the organizations aim to dramatically expand access to timely autism evaluations while reducing costs and eliminating long wait times for families.

Through this partnership, autism and Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) treatment providers within the EarliPoint Network will be able to offer diagnostic testing in their communities even if they do not have a licensed diagnostician on staff. Children can complete testing at a local EarliPoint Network location, with results reviewed virtually by a specially trained Zest pediatrician at a reduced cost to families.

"This partnership is about meeting families where they are and removing the unnecessary delays that keep children from getting the support they need," said Jamie Pagliaro, CEO of EarliPoint Health. "No parent should be told to wait months or years when they have concerns about their child's development. By combining EarliPoint's objective diagnostic technology with Zest's innovative pediatric care model, we are creating a faster, more accessible path to answers."

Zest Pediatric Network was founded to reimagine pediatric care around relationships, access, and thoughtful clinical decision-making. Its transformative model allows pediatricians to pursue specialized clinical interests and spend meaningful, unhurried time with families. This includes coordinating care for children with complex needs, collaborating with schools and childcare centers, and supporting families through the autism evaluation process.

Each Zest pediatrician who provides autism evaluations has received specialized training to conduct virtual autism assessments using standardized tools and innovative approaches. With multiple physicians performing evaluations, families benefit from collective clinical insights and a more comprehensive understanding of their child's needs.

"For families navigating autism concerns, access and clarity matter," said Andrew Hertz, MD, President and Co-founder of Zest Pediatric Network. "This partnership allows us to extend our expertise beyond traditional office walls, collaborate with trusted community providers, and help more children receive timely evaluations without the burden of long waitlists."

In addition to expanding access for families, the partnership offers meaningful benefits for autism and ABA service providers that already offer diagnostic services. By leveraging EarliPoint's technology and Zest's virtual pediatric evaluations, providers can increase diagnostic capacity, improve throughput, and better serve their communities without adding full-time clinical staff.

The shared goal of EarliPoint Health and Zest Pediatric Network is to rapidly expand the network of evaluation locations nationwide and eliminate wait times for families seeking answers. By integrating objective technology, virtual pediatric expertise, and community-based care, the partnership represents a new model for scalable, family-centered autism evaluation.

About EarliPoint Health

EarliPoint Health is a medical technology company providing FDA-cleared eye-tracking technology to support early autism diagnosis and objective outcome measurement. Designed to complement clinical judgment, EarliPoint enables providers to diagnose earlier, increase capacity, and deliver data-driven care across healthcare and community-based settings.

About Zest Pediatric Network

Zest Pediatric Network is the first concierge-style direct pediatric care network in the United States. Zest pediatricians prioritize strong patient relationships, unparalleled access to physicians, convenience, and unhurried appointments--delivering pediatrics the way it should be.

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Source: GetFeatured