Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2026) - IC Group Holdings Inc. (TSXV: ICGH) ("IC Group" or the "Company"), a consumer engagement company driving commerce and data for global brands and professional sports teams, announces the completion of a test-and-learn initiative across 15 professional and junior hockey teams in Canada and the United States in March 2026.

Executed during March 2026, the initiative spanned 78 live events and reached over 400,000 fans on a single platform, delivering engaging, reward-driven experiences that strengthened fan participation while enabling first-party data capture. These activations provided valuable insights into fan behavior and sponsor performance, supporting future product development, commercialization, and the scaling of IC Group's live event network.

"This initiative represents a critical step forward in our strategy to convert live fan engagement into scalable data and monetization opportunities," said Duncan McCready, President and CEO of IC Group. "Running a coordinated program across 15 teams and 78 events, all on a single platform allowed us to test at scale, refine our approach, and build a stronger foundation for repeatable, data-driven revenue streams with both teams and brand partners."

Key Strategic Outcomes:

Validated Engagement Models : Identified high-performing activation formats through refined live event orchestration, designed to engage fans in the moment and drive repeat participation.

: Identified high-performing activation formats through refined live event orchestration, designed to engage fans in the moment and drive repeat participation. Scaled Data Capture : Demonstrated consistent, high-quality first-party data collection across multiple teams and markets, building a retargetable audience for future campaigns.

: Demonstrated consistent, high-quality first-party data collection across multiple teams and markets, building a retargetable audience for future campaigns. Commercial Insights: Advanced pathways to monetize fan data through sponsorship and brand partnerships.

Advanced pathways to monetize fan data through sponsorship and brand partnerships. Platform Proof Point: Successfully executed multi-team, multi-event activations on a unified platform, drawing on IC Group's combined capabilities across promotions, digital experience, and insurance.

The Company intends to apply these insights to inform future product development, help accelerate adoption across its growing portfolio of live event operators and expand partnerships opportunities.

IC Group continues to focus on building a differentiated live event engagement infrastructure, enabling teams, leagues, and brands to connect with fans more effectively while unlocking new revenue opportunities through data.

About IC Group Holdings Inc.

IC Group (TSXV: ICGH) is a consumer engagement company driving commerce and data for global brands and professional sports teams across live events, digital ecosystems, and mobile channels. Operating at the intersection of marketing, technology, and commerce, we simplify the complexities of modern consumer engagement for customers on a global scale.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the business of IC Group, the Company's ability to offer platforms for brands to connect with consumers, the Company's ability to diversify the Company's revenue base, and the Company's ability to grow IC Engage, IC Mobile and IC Insurance. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. IC Group disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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Source: IC Group Holdings Inc.