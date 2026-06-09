Brean Capital, LLC: Brean Capital Appoints Patrick DellaValle as Managing Director, Whole Loans

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / Brean Capital, LLC today announced the appointment of Patrick DellaValle as Managing Director, Whole Loans. In his new role, Patrick will help lead the firm's Whole Loan business across residential, consumer, commercial, and specialty finance asset classes.

Mr. DellaValle brings more than two decades of loan trading and structured finance experience spanning principal trading, securitization, institutional advisory, board governance, and platform development. He joins Brean from Guidehouse (owned by Bain Capital), where he led the Private Equity and Capital Markets Advisory business. He served as a trusted advisor to, and led transactions for, the whole loan and asset-backed desks of the industry's most active institutional firms. Earlier in his career, he was Head Structurer for asset-backed securities at SunTrust (now Truist) and held a senior role at 25 Capital, a distressed loan fund.

"Patrick combines deep institutional relationships with hands-on execution experience and a builder's mindset," said Rob Fine, Chief Executive Officer. "He strengthens our ability to deliver differentiated loan solutions to our clients and accelerates our growth in a strategically important market. Following the closing of our acquisition of Janney Montgomery Scott's Investment Banking team from KKR in January, recent hires in sales and trading, and the commitment of continued investment into our expanding FIG platform, makes this an exciting time for our clients, our company, and our team."

Mr. DellaValle also serves as a Board Member for Sixty-First Commercial Finance. He is a frequent speaker at industry conferences including the MBA, SFA, and ABS East, and a regular contributor to American Banker, Inside Mortgage Finance and Asset-Backed Alert. He holds an MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and BA in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania.

About Brean Capital, LLC

Brean Capital, LLC is a leading independent investment bank with over 50 years of experience in delivering high-quality investment ideas and advisory services to institutional investors and corporate clients. The firm's offerings include fixed income strategy, corporate finance, and investment banking advisory services. Brean Capital's fixed income division provides sales, trading, and banking services across a broad range of securities, including mortgage - and asset-backed, US Treasury, government agency securities, structured products, loans, corporate bonds, and municipal securities. The firm's investment banking division specializes in capital raising, private placements, securities underwriting, and M&A advisory services. For more information, please visit: website.

Media Contact:

Gina M. Hobbs

Marketing Manager

Tel: 216-469-4848

Email: GHobbs@breancapital.com

SOURCE: Brean Capital, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/brean-capital-appoints-patrick-dellavalle-as-managing-director-whole-1174778