Carlsbad, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2026) - Aurora Spine Corporation (TSXV: ASG) (OTCQB: ASAPF) ("Aurora Spine" or the "Company"), a leader in the development of groundbreaking medical devices for spinal surgery, today announced that it has granted stock options (the "Options") to acquire 2,020,000 common shares of the Company. A total of 1,300,000 were granted to members of the Company's Board of Directors and the balance to certain employees of the Company on June 8, 2026. Board Options were last granted in January 2017, and options represent the only compensation at present for Board members. All the Options are exercisable at a price of CDN$0.23 per common share and vest one third on the first, second and third annual anniversaries from the date of grant. The Options have a term of five years and are subject in all respects to the terms of the Company's stock option plan.

The Option grants constitute a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange but are otherwise exempt from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101.

About Aurora Spine

Aurora Spine Corporation (TSXV: ASG) (OTCQB: ASAPF) is an innovative designer and manufacturer of minimally invasive spinal implants and interventional pain management technologies. Headquartered in Carlsbad, California, the company's mission is to improve spinal surgery outcomes through simplified, integrated, and cost-effective solutions that advance patient care worldwide. Additional information can be accessed at www.aurora-spine.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Aurora Spine, including, without limitation, those listed under "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information" in Aurora Spine's final prospectus (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information in this news release includes information concerning the proposed use and success of the company's products in surgical procedures. Aurora Spine cautions investors of Aurora Spine's securities about important factors that could cause Aurora Spine's actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements included in this news release. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ unilaterally from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that the expectations set out herein will prove to be correct and, accordingly, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Aurora Spine does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Website: www.aurora-spine.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300830

Source: Aurora Spine Corporation