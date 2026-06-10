With hundreds of career transactions closed, $250M-plus in total sales volume, and 34-plus years of Calgary expertise, Vince DeGiuseppe brings data-backed real estate experience and white-glove personal service to every Calgary buyer and seller.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / Calgary is one of Alberta's most dynamic and complex real estate markets - a city where SW Calgary detached homes are holding firm at benchmark prices above $747,000, where the apartment segment is in full buyer's-market territory at roughly 5 months of supply, and where buyers who waited out the peak are now re-entering with more negotiating power than they've had in years. In this environment, getting pricing, timing, and community selection right requires local expertise that aggregator platforms and high-volume teams simply cannot replicate. Clients searching for the best REALTOR in Calgary, AB, turn to Vince DeGiuseppe of CIR Realty for white-glove personal service, 34-plus years of lifelong Calgary knowledge, and a direct, no-handoff practice that puts the client - not the close - first.

Buying or selling in Calgary, AB? Call Vince DeGiuseppe at CIR Realty at 403-830-2839.

Why Is Vince DeGiuseppe the Best REALTOR in Calgary, AB?

Vince DeGiuseppe has been working Calgary's real estate market since 1992 - a career that spans oil busts and booms, pandemic surges, rate cycles, and the current transition back to balanced conditions. He was born and raised in Calgary - growing up in Mayland Heights and Whitehorn before moving east to Chestermere, one of his primary service areas today. That longevity and local roots give him a perspective on Calgary neighbourhoods and market cycles that newer agents and out-of-market teams cannot replicate.

His practice is built on a principle he applies to every client, regardless of price point: white-glove service with no handoffs. When a buyer or seller hires Vince DeGiuseppe, Vince DeGiuseppe is their agent - not an assistant, not a junior team member, not a coordinator who takes over at the midpoint. He personally attends every showing, negotiates every offer, and stays present through to possession. He has rented trucks on moving day. He has stored furniture in his own garage when clients needed extra time. These details are not exceptions - they are how he runs his practice.

That approach has produced results across a full spectrum of Calgary real estate. Vince works with first-time buyers navigating their first purchase, families moving up to larger homes in SE Calgary's lake communities, luxury clients in the $1M-to-$2.5M range, investors evaluating income properties, acreage buyers looking east and south of the city, and seniors managing the logistics and emotions of a major downsize.

"When you call me, you get me - I'll do whatever it takes to get the house sold," says DeGiuseppe.

What Is Vince DeGiuseppe's Experience in Calgary, AB?

Vince DeGiuseppe serves buyers and sellers across Calgary's SW, SE, and NE quadrants, extending east to Chestermere and Langdon and south to Okotoks. His practice covers the full range of residential real estate - from entry-level condos and townhouses to detached family homes, luxury properties, and acreage.

Experience proof points:

REALTOR at CIR Realty, licensed since 1992

34-plus years of active Calgary real estate experience

Hundreds of career transactions closed across Calgary, Chestermere, and area

$250,000,000-plus in total career sales volume

Lifelong Calgarian - grew up in Mayland Heights and Whitehorn, now resident in Chestermere

Serves first-time buyers, move-up families, luxury clients to $2.5M, investors, acreage buyers, and seniors downsizing

Top 100 Producing Agent at CIR Realty within his first four months at the brokerage

Consecutive Month-over-Month Top Producer at CIR Realty

35-plus five-star reviews on Google and RankMyAgent

Available seven days a week; all client files handled personally

What Do the Calgary Market Numbers Say Right Now?

Calgary's real estate market in May 2026 has settled into balanced territory. The overall benchmark price sits at $570,500 - down 3% year-over-year, though up slightly from April - while the average sale price across all property types is $665,695. Sales totalled 2,162 units in May, down 16% from May 2025, reflecting reduced urgency among buyers who now have more choice; at 3.12 months of supply, the city-wide market has shifted from a seller's market into balance.

The conditions are far from uniform. Detached homes in SW Calgary and the West district remain in seller's-market territory, holding near their prior-year price levels at roughly 2.5 months of supply even as other districts soften - the North East district saw the steepest year-over-year decline. Well-priced, well-prepared detached listings in strong communities are still moving decisively.

The apartment and condo segment tells a different story. With inventory at roughly 5 months of supply and prices down about 9% year-over-year - to a benchmark of $300,400 - buyers in this segment have meaningful negotiating power. Higher-density housing remains the clearest example of buyer's-market conditions in the city.

For sellers, the message is clear: preparation and accurate pricing are no longer optional. Homes that enter the market overpriced - or underprepared - are sitting, with some sellers experiencing 30-, 60-, and 90-day timelines before price reductions. Homes that are priced correctly from day one and professionally prepared continue to attract qualified offers within a reasonable window.

For buyers, the improving inventory and reduced urgency create an opportunity to take time, compare properties thoroughly, and negotiate from a more informed position - particularly in the condo and townhouse segments, where prices are down 6-9% from their peaks.

(Source: CREB May 2026 release; WOWA Calgary Housing Market Report, June 2, 2026.)

Who Is Vince DeGiuseppe and CIR Realty?

Vince DeGiuseppe is a REALTOR at CIR Realty, one of Calgary's leading independent brokerages, located at 130, 703 64 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2H 2C3. He has served Calgary buyers and sellers continuously since 1992 - across every market condition this city has produced in more than three decades.

His career began in the communities where he grew up - Mayland Heights and Whitehorn in NE Calgary - and expanded over time to cover the SW and SE communities, Chestermere and Langdon to the east, and Okotoks to the south. He now lives in Chestermere, where his local knowledge of the lakeside community and its market cycles is as deep as anywhere in his service area.

With hundreds of career transactions, $250M-plus in total sales volume, top producer recognition at CIR Realty, and 35-plus five-star reviews across Google and RankMyAgent, Vince DeGiuseppe delivers the market expertise, direct personal service, and client-first execution that Calgary buyers and sellers deserve - regardless of price point, property type, or how complex the transaction turns out to be.

Media Contact:

Vince DeGiuseppe, REALTOR CIR Realty

Phone: 403-830-2839

Email: vince@vincesellshomes.com

Website: vincesellshomes.com

SOURCE: Vince DeGiuseppe Realty Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/best-realtorr-in-calgary-ab-vince-degiuseppe-1174889